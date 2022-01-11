This time Eric marks the passing of legendary actor and civil rights icon Sidney Poitier with a conversation with Aram Goudsouzian, Professor of History at the University of Memphis and author of Sidney Poitier: Man, Actor, Icon. The discussion touches on everything from Poitier’s early life and training as an actor to his tenuous relationship with Black radical politics in the 1960s. The second half of the conversation explores Poitier’s lasting impact and relevance to today.