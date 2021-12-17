This time on CounterPunch Radio, author and journalist Jacqueline Keeler joins Eric to discuss a range of critical issues affecting Native people in the US and Canada, including the ongoing struggle against pipelines and extractive industries, the impact of COVID on Native communities, the fight against native mascotry, and more. Jacqueline also helps reframe how we think of US history, the American Revolution and Founding Fathers, and the nature of the settler-colonial presence on this continent. This is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

Break Music: “Stadium Pow Wow” by The Halluci Nation ft. Black Bear

Intro/Outro: “The Corridors of Power” by Dean Wareham