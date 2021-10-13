Governors Can Run Away to Texas, But They Can’t Hide From the Problems Back Home

Nope, he jumped on a plane and flew down to Texas to tour the southern border with a handful of other GOP “red state” governors — and take a float trip down the Rio Grande. As the old saying goes, “you can run, but you can’t hide,” and boy oh boy does that apply to Gianforte right now.

When it comes to the long list of problems Gianforte just ran away from, might as well start with the most lethal — the one that’s actually killing the Montanans our government is supposed to be protecting. Once again, for the second week in a row, Montana is #2 in the nation for per capita COVID infections.