This time Eric welcomes back to the show Dave Zirin to discuss his latest book “The Kaepernick Effect” which explores how Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel sparked a movement for social justice and became a universal symbol of resistance and rebellion against white supremacy and injustice. Eric and Dave also discuss several sports issues, including the future of baseball in an age of extreme inequality and profit-driven baseball executives who care little for the game. Don’t miss this great conversation with the one and only Dave Zirin on CounterPunch Radio.