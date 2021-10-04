Facebook Users Union Launches #FireZuck Campaign

by

Last night, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told 60 Minutes that Facebook is misleading the public about lies, hate and disinformation on its platform. We wish we were surprised. Time and time again, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put Facebook’s profits ahead of truth, safety, health and democracy.

That’s why today the Facebook Users Union launched a #FireZuck campaign telling Facebook that it’s time for Mark Zuckerberg to go. They launched petitions on several platforms and are calling for a protest outside of Mark Zuckerberg’s house in Palo Alto on October 17.

One person—especially someone who has such poor judgement—should not have sole power to decide what social media content will reach billions of people. Facebook needs new leadership that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its users and the global public. Truth matters,” said Tracy Rosenberg of Media Alliance, one of the organizations that launched the Facebook Users Union.

Zuckerberg proudly decided to let politicians and “VIPs” lie on Facebook without any consequences, which undermined trust in the democratic process. He let political and military leaders use Facebook to encourage hatred against women, people of color and religious minorities, which resulted in real-life harms and human rights violations. He allowed right-wing extremists to use Facebook to organize violent protests like the January 6th assault on the US capitol. He let conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines spread so quickly on Facebook that they outpace true health information that could save people’s lives. He doesn’t even seem to care that the Instagram business model is seriously jeopardizing teenage girls’ mental health.

“October 17, 2019 is when Mark Zuckerberg announced in a speech at Georgetown University that Facebook would let politicians and political campaigns lie on Facebook without any consequences. And it’s just been one bad decision after another since then,” said Ted Lewis, Human Rights Director at Global Exchange, another founder of the Facebook Users Union./

The October 17 protest will be a loud, colorful and peaceful event outside of Mark Zuckerberg’s house in Palo Alto to tell him Facebook’s users want him gone from Facebook. We will park our cars outside of his house, honk our horns, and display signs that tell Mark to get the Zuck out!

For information call Ted Lewis, Email ted@globalexchange.org, (415) 225-3787