Marxist economist and author Michael Roberts returns to CounterPunch to discuss the state of US imperialism following the end of the Afghanistan War and how it relates to the profitability of capital in the 21st Century. He also explains the capitalist nonsense called the Austrian School of Economics, and provides his predictions for the global economy in the coming decade.