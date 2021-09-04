Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Environmental and climate journalist Robert Hunziker joins CounterPunch+ and CounterPunch Radio to discuss his latest writing about the climate apocalypse unfolding around us. Eric and Robert discuss the Arctic emergency, methane nightmares, the toxic planet, the anthropogenic rocketship, the death of our coral reefs and wetlands, and so much more. Don’t worry, there’s a little inspiration at the end!