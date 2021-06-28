Mike Gravel, the Maverick from Alaska

public attention leading up to it was so intense the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission decided not to conduct further testing in Alaska. Amchitka Island continues to be monitored for radiation leakage.

He similarly pressed the case nationally against the supposedly clean alternative of nuclear fission for the generation of electricity. He was the first member of Congress to oppose a policy that was widely hailed as the “peaceful use of the atom.” By publicly calling attention to the absence of sufficient safeguards against accidents at nuclear power plants, the problems of long-term disposal of nuclear wastes, and the dangers of transporting those wastes, he helped give life to a citizen movement that opposed expansion of nuclear power plants, rendering them increasingly uneconomical. The wisdom of moving away from this once- popular alternative was, in the Senator’s view, confirmed by the nuclear accidents at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima.

Mike Gravel extended his critique to nuclear weapons policy. In his book on direct democracy cited above, he decried the fact that the public has become complacent about the threat of nuclear war. He wrote that “it’s downright frightening to hear statements by past and present-day political and military leaders casually discussing the first-strike use of nuclear bombs to address international conflicts. Nuclear weapons, upon which we spend trillions of dollars, are not usable unless our leaders choose to commit suicide for all of us on the planet.”

Senator Gravel was undoubtedly best known for his opposition to continuation of the Vietnam war and the military Draft. During Gravel’s efforts to filibuster the renewal of the Draft, he was contacted by whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg about using the Pentagon Papers, a secret internal study of the Vietnam war, as part of his filibuster. Ellsberg had reached out to several high-profile Senators and Congressmen; however, only freshman Senator Gravel would take the risk of imprisonment or the ending of his political career. Senator Gravel read and submitted the Papers into the hearing record of his congressional subcommittee after being thwarted by GOP opposition in the Senate chamber, thus providing a vital backstop for the maintenance of freedom of the press. The following day the Supreme Court announced its 6-3 decision to allow publication to continue with The Washington Post, The New York Times and other newspapers. Each of the nine justices wrote his own opinion, making it clear how close the court came to deciding against the newspapers.

Even though the Supreme Court lifted the specter of prior restraint from publication of the Pentagon Papers, the press never published more than a limited sampling of the entire Pentagon study outlining the history of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam war. Gravel was determined that the public should know the full story. When the congressional committee controlling the hearing record rebuffed his plea to print the full documents to make them public, he sought to publish them privately. Beacon Press, a branch of the Unitarian Universalist Association, agreed to do so after numerous other publishers had declined. As a result, Beacon was subjected by the Nixon Administration to years of government harassment and litigation. In litigation connected to the publication, Senator Gravel ultimately won a Supreme Court decision (Gravel v. United States) that confirmed the rights of members of Congress and their staff members not to be prosecuted for their official acts under the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution. The Court also affirmed that Gravel’s act of placing the Papers in the subcommittee record was specifically protected.