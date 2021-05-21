In this emergency podcast, Eric welcomes back author, journalist, and CounterPunch contributor Ramzy Baroud to discuss the latest Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, the political and social significance of the Palestinian uprising and solidarity movements around the world, and the global significance of what’s happened. Ramzy details Israeli ethnic cleansing, the genocidal agenda, and the importance of Palesitnian agency in their struggle for liberation. Don’t miss this important discussion on CounterPunch Radio.