January 7, 2021

Short Cuts: the 20 Best Films of 2020

Bacurau

Directors: Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho

Beanpole

Director: Kantemir Balagov

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Directors: Bill and Turner Ross

Bully. Coward. Victim: the Story of Roy Cohn

Director: Ivy Meeropol

Collective

Director: Alexander Nanau

Cordillera of Dreams

Director: Patricio Guzmán

Dick Johnson is Dead

Director: Kirsten Johnson

First Cow

Director: Kelly Reichart

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Director: George C. Wolfe

Mangrove

Director: Steve McQueen

Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin

Director: Werner Herzog

Possessor

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Public Trust: The Fight for America’s Public Lands

Director: David Garrett Byars 

Sound of Metal

Director: Darius Marder

Time

Director: Garrett Bradley

The Unfinished Fight of Seldom Seen Sleight

Directors: Chris Simon and Susette Weisheit

The Vast of Night

Directed by Andrew Patterson

Welcome to Chechnya

Director: David France

Zappa

Director: Alex Winter

 

