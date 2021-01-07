Short Cuts: the 20 Best Films of 2020

Bacurau
Directors: Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho
Beanpole
Director: Kantemir Balagov
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Directors: Bill and Turner Ross
Bully. Coward. Victim: the Story of Roy Cohn
Director: Ivy Meeropol
Collective
Director: Alexander Nanau
Cordillera of Dreams
Director: Patricio Guzmán
Dick Johnson is Dead
Director: Kirsten Johnson
First Cow
Director: Kelly Reichart
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Director: Charlie Kaufman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Director: George C. Wolfe
Mangrove
Director: Steve McQueen
Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin
Director: Werner Herzog
Possessor
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Public Trust: The Fight for America’s Public Lands
Director: David Garrett Byars
Sound of Metal
Director: Darius Marder
Time
Director: Garrett Bradley
The Unfinished Fight of Seldom Seen Sleight
Directors: Chris Simon and Susette Weisheit
The Vast of Night
Directed by Andrew Patterson
Welcome to Chechnya
Director: David France
Zappa
Director: Alex Winter