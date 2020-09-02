FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 2, 2020

Systemic Change Starts with Us

by

The first World Peace Flame in North America was installed in the lobby of the Civil Rights Museum, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee in 2002.

The World Peace Flame is eternal as the ideals and inspiration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are universal and timeless. In the current times, his words are like flames that glow in our hearts: “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”

African American public intellectual Alexander Michael Gittens noted:

Never, never be afraid to do what’s right, especially if the well-being of a person is at stake. Society’s punishments are small compared to the wounds we inflict on our soul when we look the other way. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

Ashland (Oregon) Culture of Peace Commission (ACPC) installed the second North American World Peace Flame on the International Day of Peace two years ago, 21 September 2018. This was possible because it was supported by our community. The residents of our city aspire to the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King. We try to rise and answer to our higher callings and adhere to our moral compass to do the right thing.

In July a local woman, Joanne Feinberg, invited me to participate in her “Say Their Names Memorial” project to paint a name assigned by her on one of my own t-shirts. It was displayed with others on the fence in the Ashland Railroad District.

Her project is an effort to help ensure that Black victims of senseless killings are not forgotten. The memorial is also a place to process the grief we feel about the violence and injustice faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color in our country.

My assigned name is Aaron Campbell, a 25-year-old African American man. He was unarmed and murdered—shot in the back– by the Portland police January 29, 2010. I found the brightest red paint and started to letter the shirt as if his blood was spelling out his name. In the process, I was overcome with emotion; his name is on my shirt, I am a living person – I am Aaron Campbell. I will speak for him and all the victims killed by the hands of police brutality.

And now we learn, sadly not surprisingly, that many police forces are infiltrated with white supremacists, according to a former FBI special agent who investigated many such cases.

There is so much at stake and so much needs changing. November 3rd is our big chance to make significant changes.

Vote!

For our local election we will be able to vote for new Ashland City Council members and a new mayor. Ashland Culture of Peace Commission posts a question for both mayoral candidates Tonya Graham and Julie Akins: “If you are elected as the mayor of Ashland, what action would you take to influence reform in Jackson County’s jail and Sheriff’s office to reduce excessive force?” Their responses will be published in our Ashland Tidings daily newspaper ACPC column on September 7, 2020.

We give this example to challenge others across the US to really investigate your candidates by any creative means you can devise.

Let us vote with our hearts to begin the change we would like to see.

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Irene Kai

Irene Kai is Co-Founder of the Ashland Culture of Peace Commission and Art Instructor at the Rogue Community College.

New from
CounterPunch

September 02, 2020
Irene Kai
Systemic Change Starts with Us
John G. Russell
Conventional Wisdom: Shame America First
Binoy Kampmark
The Sentencing of Brenton Tarrant: Jailing the Man, not the Great Replacement
Dean Baker
Spending on Prescription Drugs: Lies My President Told Me #3,475,652
Joshua Sperber
Nine Predictions for Trump’s Second Term
Elliot Sperber
What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed 
September 01, 2020
Paul Street
Take to the Streets
Justin Bendell, Matteo MacDermant, and David Correia
Albuquerque Cops Cooperate with ICE and Operation Relentless Pursuit Despite City’s Sanctuary Policy
John Feffer
COVID-19 and the Future of Autocrats
Andrew Levine
Biden, the Lesser Evil, is a Problem Too, But There are Reasons for Hope Nevertheless
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear in America
Christopher Ketcham
Wreckreation, Public Lands, and the Fecal Timebomb
Dave Lindorff
Older Voters, Especially Republicans, Need to Think Before They Vote
Colin Todhunter
From Cotton to Brinjal: Fraudulent GMO Project in India Sustained by Deception
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump Commands So Much Loyalty From His Base
Binoy Kampmark
Australia-China Relations: Down Under Squabbling
Priti Gulati Cox
Purple Derechos
Gary Leupp
The Political Insights of MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
Thomas Knapp
Facebook’s Violence Standards Make for a Bad Business Plan
John Stanton
Life During a Trump Second Term: Paramilitary Democracy Accelerates
B. Nimri Aziz
Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
CounterPunch News Service
National Forest System Threatened by Another Trump Oil and Gas Giveaway
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail