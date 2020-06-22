FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 22, 2020

What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 

by

Every Juneteenth has me thinking about life and the unknown and the experience of those who lived two and a half years enslaved, denied the news that the Civil War was over and the North had won.

We don’t always know what moment we are living in. Or what lies on the other side of now.

We certainly don’t know what we do not know. In this 400th year of colonial American slave capitalism, we don’t know, for example, what it is to live equal and free.

We do know what it is to be haunted by lost life and lost possibilities, and if we didn’t know that before, many of us learned about loss from these months of Covid-19.

We know what it’s like to live haunted. These past few weeks, my ghosts have been hovering Ghosts of people who died prematurely to cruelty and cancer and lack of care and violence and to the bitter work of resilience (not revenge) and to justice struggles that flat wore them out.

I’m talking about people, mostly women of color, whose chances for survival were shrunk by white men mostly (but not exclusively) and by systems that prized only whiteness and maleness and wealth.

This Juneteenth, I’m wondering, are we living in the part of human history where a world-wide flu (blamed on foreigners) is followed by a reckoning and reconstruction? Or the one where a world-wide flu (blamed on foreigners) is followed by white terror?

What lives on the other side of this moment: Tulsa 1921 or somewhere we haven’t built yet?

Can we even imagine what a future looks like that looks different from our past?

We are seeing some new things. In his Sermon last Sunday before an empty National Cathedral—itself a new thing—Rev. Dr. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign called for a mass lamentation for the great unlamented pile of American death.

Different, we are learning to lament in our masks.

In her 1980 essay Civil Wars, June Jordan calls us to be unruly: “In the context of tragedy, all polite behavior is a form of self-denial.”  All around the world today, people are rebelling rudely, waging nonviolent, disobedient, impolite war on racism with hand sanitizer—defying public order while protecting public health.

Now the truth telling: James Baldwin called on Americans, especially white Americans, to claim our humanity by giving up our myths and lies. Only that will “destroy our attitudes and give us back our personalities,” he wrote.

So what comes next? The moment in which we all get human and equal and free, or another who-knows-how-long delay? Which?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Laura Flanders interviews forward-thinking people about the key questions of our time on The Laura Flanders Show, a nationally syndicated radio and television program also available as a podcast. A contributing writer to The Nation, Flanders is also the author of six books, including The New York Times best-seller, BUSHWOMEN: Tales of a Cynical Species.  She is the recipient of a 2019 Izzy Award for excellence in independent journalism, the Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award for advancing women’s and girls’ visibility in media and a 2020 Lannan Cultural Freedom Fellowship for her reporting and advocacy for public media. lauraflanders.org

New from
CounterPunch

June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
stclair
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Karen Dolan
A Huge Victory in the Fight for Equality
Desiree Hellegers
Koan: In Memory of Thích Quảng Đức
Weekend Edition
June 19, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nick Alexandrov
Twin Histories: Segregation and Police Violence in Minneapolis
Ishmael Reed
Why Killer Cops Go Free
Rob Urie
The Necessity of Rebellion
Richard D. Wolff
How Workers Can Win the Class War Being Waged Against Them
Yoav Litvin
Living the Panther Dream – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Member Aaron Dixon
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Nothing But Rednecks for 400 Years, If You Check
Conn Hallinan
Tipping the Nuclear Dominos
Bruce E. Levine
Lesser of Two Evils: Chomsky vs. Greenwald . . . and the Ignored Factor
Andrew Levine
Unsimple Twists of Fate in an Election Year, a Pandemic Year, and Year Four of Donald Trump
Pete Dolack
The Political Economy of Covid-19
Peter Blackmer
Policing Protest: the Dangers of Media Bias During Urban Uprisings
Roger Harris
Containing the Black Lives Matter Movement: Democrats and Republicans Play Good Cop/Bad Cop
Jefferson Morley
Dylan Does Have a Lot on His Mind, But the NYT Didn’t Want to Talk About It
Daniel Beaumont
Here Comes Your 19th Nervous Breakdown: the Mental State of Donald Trump
Eve Ottenberg
Quashing the Vote
Ramzy Baroud
The ‘Palestinian Chair’: Exposing Israel’s Direct Role in US Violence
David Rosen
Riots: An All-American Tradition
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Dirty Details Emerge as to Why Mnuchin is Fighting Congress Over Releasing the Names of Recipients of PPP Loans
Karl Grossman
Trump’s Incitement of Police Violence
Ron Jacobs
The Israeli Defense Forces is a Misnomer
Ralph Nader
From the Covid-19 Battle Can Come Unstoppable Citizen Power to Propel “Full Medicare for All” Through Congress
Rick Baum
Higher Education, the Pandemic, Capitalism and Power
Binoy Kampmark
The Narrative of the Leakers: “Collateral Murder” and the Assange Indictment
Sam Bahour
America’s Intifada Must Dig Deeper
Richard C. Gross
Why Trump Should Resign
David Yearsley
Dams Be Gone
Jack Rasmus
The Second COVID Wave and the US Economy
Daniel Falcone
In Praise of the Floyd Rebellion and Statue Desecration
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail