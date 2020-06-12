Home
June 12, 2020
Charley Crockett – “Welcome To Hard Times”
Weekend Edition
June 12, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bruce Jackson
Buffalo Cops—And All the Other Cops
Mark Schuller
Unmasking Racial Terror and Seeing Whiteness
Michael Yates
Police are the Enemy Within
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Antifa: the Feds and Their Long History of Subversion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Ring of the Truncheon Thing
Monty Neill
COVID-19, Capitalist Crises, Class Resistance
Paul Street
Livable Ecology, Not Police
Joseph Natoli
Defunding the Paradigm
Chuck Churchill
What Do All Working People Have in Common?
Andrew Levine
Where the Fault Line Lies
David Rosen
Two Pandemics: COVID-19 and the 1918 Influenza
Evan Jones
Covid-19 Hits the French Health System
Ron Jacobs
Fighting For Our Future, Fighting Back Against Austerity
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Just Pulled Off Another Backdoor Bailout of Wall Street
Pete Dolack
The Corporate Origins of the Anti-Science “Reopen” Demonstrations
Dean Baker
Government-Granted Patent Monopolies and Structural Racism
Steve Early
A Mon Valley Memoir: Lessons From The Last Stand Of Steelworkers in Homestead
Joyce Nelson
That “Big Green Meltdown” & The Untouchables
Thomas Knapp
Police Violence: “Reform” is Not Enough
David Yearsley
Dams for the Breaching
David Schultz
The Killing of George Floyd and the Final Fracturing of the Democratic Party, Labor, and Civil Rights Coalition
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine Bleeds: Execution of Autistic Man is Not an Exception but the Norm
Gabriel Kuhn
Will Science and Reason Save Us? The Liberal Left’s False Wall of Defense
Eve Ottenberg
Police Brutalize the Press
Michael T. Klare
The New Cold War with China
Karyn Pomerantz
Where Were the Hypocrites When Police Murdered 1000 Black People a Year?
Richard Moser
Can White People ‘Organize Their Own’ Against White Racism?
Paul Ryder
Removing a U.S. President Without an Election
Daniel Warner
Is This the Big One?
Dave Lindorff
Fascism on the March
Steve Brown
The Attack by Black Female Power…From the Right
Shamus Cooke
The Capitalist Limits of Police Reform
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Advocating for the Mexican Gray Wolf: An Interview with Amy Harwood
Barbara G. Ellis
Warn Trump’s Seniors Voters: His Payroll-Tax Cut Demands Cut Social Security/Medicare
Nicky Reid
A Message Written in Fire: In Defense of Social Upheaval
Norman Solomon
Corporate Media Are Focusing on Race–and Dodging Class
Ricky Riley
Riots are as American as Apple Pie
Ralph Nader
Readers Think. Thinkers Read. A Summer Reading List
Mike Garrity
Beating Trump Again in the Northern Rockies
Josie Moberg
A Matter of Life and Breath
Kim C. Domenico
Can We Sacrifice Our White Supremacy? A Practical Suggestion
Christopher Brauchli
The Gospel According Donald J-is-for-Jesus Trump
Jill Richardson
Dear JK Rowling, I Love Harry Potter, But Please Stop Talking
Priti Gulati Cox
American While Black
Louis Proyect
Watch This Year’s Human Rights Watch Film Festival Through Video on Demand
