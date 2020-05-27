by

The Asian Pivot

sometimes I think

carpetbombing the Chinese Reds

with trueblue capitalism

was like gleefully dropping the gay bomb

without figuring out first

which way the wind was blowing

payback is a kitsch

what if they Taiwan on

and claim America as her own

remind us of trans-Aleutian migration

call it a down payment

Little Big Horn an aphrodisiac

available at wet markets

the president is looking into it

(I read somewhere

some where some where some where

that Columbus was high on opium as he journeyed

and may have got lost

and called them Indians everywhere for reasons

they haven’t told us about yet)

China is forever getting Us back

for one thing, they didn’t

call themselves China, the ‘Guese did

in search of chloroquine

and now they’ve gone and planted

a wall in DJ’s mind

to keep out the ghengiskhanis and their kids

created by Ollie North’s knowing smile

They’ve paid Us back in spades

for the Opium Wars we made

that we all slept through

in history class

like it never happened

addicted to oxyconcertina

time to save face the music,

says Dr. Who, laughing now

capitalism like opium

is a virus for the people

another class you slept through

(how you get in Harvard that way?)

pretty soon maybe we tell you

more about gunpowder

maybe special delivery by amazon drone

how you like now them apples

Why you talk that way?

democracy die in darkness, they say

sure, sure, pass the bong

there’s more dream ahead you can’t escape from

we got you right by the hairy walnuts

what you call the yinyangs

while one of our genetically modified

Isaac Sterns plays Nutcracker Suite

now you outta balance

how you like now them apples

hope you enjoy dragonfly

coming back at you

in theatre near you soon

release