FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 13, 2020

Who Are You Kidding? The Democratic Party and the Joe Biden Fiasco

by

Drawing by Nathaniel St. Clair

The accusations against the projected Democratic Party presidential nominee, Joe Biden, trouble and confuse U.S. liberals. As a result, they say surprising and, at times, outrageous things. I suppose this is the consequence of deeming Joe Biden to the most likely candidate to oust Donald Trump from office, something so important that you’re ready to sacrifice both reason and compassion.

We are told that this is a “messy affair.” If that means that any accusation of sexual misconduct is messy without witnesses or independent evidence, it is but a truism. If it means that the Joe Biden situation in particular is messy, it is false.

I am neither a U.S. citizen nor resident. I lived in the country for several years and received some of my formal education there, but I haven’t been allowed to visit since 2005. I follow the political developments in a manner that anyone with political interest is forced to do, no matter where they live, because what happens in the U.S. is highly relevant for us all. But, emotionally, I feel rather detached at this point and the ins and outs of U.S. realpolitik are of little concern to me. Maybe that is why the Biden affair doesn’t look particularly messy to me at all but rather clear-cut. What follows is a short sketch of what it looks like to me from the safe distance of northern Europe.

If Joe Biden did what Tara Reade accuses him of, anyone who doesn’t share the Trumpian notion of personal morals being nothing but inconvenient baggage on the way to personal success would have to consider him unfit to occupy the highest public office in the country. As, in all likelihood, no one will ever know for sure what happened between Tara Reade and Joe Biden except for Tara Reade and Joe Biden, it means that everyone endorsing him, campaigning for him, and joining his team must give him the benefit of the doubt. Sadly, the script has been all too familiar: First, you remain silent and hope that the accusation will just go away. When it doesn’t, you deploy longtime allies as character witnesses: “Joe Biden? Can’t be!” Then you say loud and clear, but without providing any explanation, that you didn’t do it. If you’re a liberal, you might have learned to add some lip service, emphasizing the accuser’s right to “be heard” or to “speak her truth” – all the while missing the irony that these generous concessions are entirely meaningless when you’ve already called the accuser a liar. Regardless, if the accusation doesn’t go away at this point, you sulk.

The fact that it is hypocritical of conservative pundits to call Joe Biden and his supporters hypocrites doesn’t change the fact that they are. Given the reactions of prominent Democrats to similar accusations of political opponents, they have exactly two options in this case if they want to maintain at least some level of integrity. The first is to give the benefit of the doubt to Tara Reade, not Joe Biden. The second is to concede that matters such as these are messier than what they made them out to be under different circumstances. I have not seen much of either in Democratic Party ranks, and none in the “establishment.” Instead, we are served a mixture of denial, hand-wringing, and verbiage.

Meanwhile, the public doesn’t even get to hear the least it deserves. We know that something out of the ordinary must have happened during Tara Reade’s spell at Biden’s office, otherwise she wouldn’t have disappeared at short notice. If the reason wasn’t the one she claims it was, which one was it? To declare without end that no one among Biden’s staff was aware of anything related to this is laughable and no better than what we are used to hearing from Trump circles. By not offering its own version of the story, the Biden camp sends one message only: “Please, please, let us move on to other things!” Hardly satisfying for a party that wants us to believe that it can do so much better for America than the vicious clown in office now.

In a New York Times piece titled “I believe Tara Reade. I’m Voting for Joe Biden Anyway”, Linda Hirshman conveyed a simple message: Like it or not, Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, he is better than Donald Trump, and so we have no choice but vote for him, no matter what happened to Tara Reade. I think there are good reasons to disagree with this conclusion, but at least it is honest and coherent. Yet, it doesn’t resolve what might be the most disturbing political aspect of this sad affair, namely the Democratic Party’s apparent belief that their best shot at replacing the most ludicrous president in U.S. history is to field a 77-year old white Washington veteran with – to say the least – a dubious relationship with both women and the truth. Really? This is the best you can do? In that case, no matter the outcome of the next presidential elections, you have already lost.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Gabriel Kuhn

New from
CounterPunch

May 13, 2020
Gabriel Kuhn
Who Are You Kidding? The Democratic Party and the Joe Biden Fiasco
Kenneth Surin
“Making It Up As They Go Along:” Boris Johnson and COVID-19
stclair
Class Struggles and Social Distancing
Jack Rasmus
Low-Balling the Unemployed in the Era of the 2020 Great Recession
Ted Rall
We Need a Centralized Medical System Too
Sanket Jain
In Lockdown, India is No Country for Old Men
Victor Grossman
On Asparagus and Bombers
Suzan Mazur
Virologist Luis Villarreal: “Leery” of COVID-19 Models, Vaccine Possible Year’s End
Howard Lisnoff
Nothing Left
Thomas Knapp
Republicans Can’t Seem to Make Up Their Minds About Mail and Voting
Sarah Anderson
A For-Profit Postal Service Would Slam Small Businesses
Binoy Kampmark
Patriotic Vaccines: The Divided Coronavirus Cause
May 12, 2020
Martha Rosenberg
Tyson is a Repeat Offender
Stephen Cooper
U.S. Dishonors Navajo with Death Penalty  
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War Against the Wolves of Alaska
Dean Baker
The Pandemic’s Catastrophic Hit to the Labor Market
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq Will be Hit Harder by Falling Oil Prices Than COVID-19 or ISIS
Robert Hunziker
The Wet-Bulb Peril Has Arrived… Way Too Early
Fran Shor
Terminal Conditions
Dan Kovalik
Finding Hope in Times of Despair: New World is Possible
Kenneth Good
Cardinal George Pell and the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse in Victoria.
Maria Paez Victor
What If Armed Terrorists Threatened the Prime Minister of Canada?
Roger Harris
Biden Ridin’ the Pandemic to the White House, Trump to Take Hit for Neoliberalism’s Failures
Sam Pizzigati
Last Year America’s CEOs Said They Cared About Us…They Lied
Tom Conway
Why America Cannot Afford to Let the U.S. Postal Service Go Bankrupt
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
John Feffer
Debunking Trump’s Nonsense
Henry Giroux
Radical Politics and Pandemic Nightmares
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Placing Palestine Back at the Center of Muslim Discourse in the West
Marshall Sahlins
The Shallow State
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Politics of Framing and the Framing of Politics
Leonard C. Goodman
Once Again, Congress Will Let Wall Street Pillage Main Street
Maximilian Werner
An Irrational Fear of Predators Drives Utah Politics
Eve Ottenberg
As the Earth Dies…
Robert Koehler
Can we Achieve Nuclear Adulthood?
Lawrence Wittner
Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, America’s Billionaires Thrive and Prosper
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Killing of Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzlies to Protect Wyoming Cows
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail