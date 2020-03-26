by

Do the Deuteronomy

Do you want to shampoo

Do you want to sham pee

Do you want to sit six feet

From me

And watch the news of the plague

On the TV

Or do you want to do do do

Do the Deuteronomy

Deutero, do you know what that means?

It’s Greek — meaning second, or next

And nomos, the law — this law’s wrecked

So, what’s the next law?

Wait and see

Housing all will soon be free

Do do do

Do the Deuteronomy

With me

Who will plant the crops

Who will pick the fruit

Who will bring them all to you

And me for free

The army will

You will see

Do do do

Do the Deuteronomy

Wait indoors for nine months time

The length it takes for a baby to arrive

For a new life to form

For a new world to be born

From these old rooms

From these cocoons

These chrysalides

Let’s do do do

Do the Deuteronomy