FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 20, 2020

Death at the Greek Border: Syrian Refugees Should Not Be Used as Political Pawns

by

In a surprising move, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced on February 29 that he will be re-opening his country’s border to Europe, thus allowing tens of thousands of mostly Syrian refugees into Greece and other European countries.

Expectedly, over 100,000 people rushed to the Ipsala border point in the Edirne province separating Turkey from Greece, hoping to make it through the once-porous border.

Even though, initially, the sea route was not opened for the refugees, many attempted to brave the sea, anyway, using small fishing boats and dinghies. A few have reportedly reached the Greek Islands.

What transpired was one of the most tragic, heart-rendering episodes of the Syrian war and the subsequent refugee crisis saga.

This time around, Greece, with tacit political support from the rest of the European Union, was determined not to allow any of the refugees into its territories.

The prevailing understanding in Europe is that the Turkish government was purposely engineering a refugee crisis to press the EU into supporting Turkish military operations in Idlib in northern Syria.

“They didn’t come here on their own,” the Greek Public Order Minister, Michalis Chrysohoidis, told reporters on February 29, with reference to the flood of refugees at his country’s border. “They are being sent away and being used by (our) neighbor, Turkey,” he added.

While the media focused mostly on Erdogan’s decision within the context of the Idlib conflict, little mention was made of the fact that Syrian and other refugees in Turkey have been the focal point of an internal crisis within the country itself.

The Istanbul mayoral election (held on March 31 and, again, on June 23) underscored the anti-refugee sentiment among ordinary Turks, one that is compounded by the fact that Turkey itself has been subjected to a protracted economic recession.

Unsurprisingly, the over 3.5 million Syrian refugees who had fled the war in their country over the last decade are being scapegoated by opportunistic politicians, the likes of Istanbul’s new Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu

“Imamoglu was … able to tap into simmering discontent with the large number of Syrian refugees in Istanbul in the context of his general complaints about the high level of unemployment in the city,” wrote Bulent Aliriza and Zeynep Ekeler on the Center for Strategic and International Studies website.

The Turkish government is now fully aware of the obvious correlation in the minds of many Turkish voters between the oppressive economic crisis and the Syrian refugee population in Turkey.

In fact, a recurring argument made by the Turkish government is that its military campaign in northern Syria is ultimately motivated by its desire to create a safe zone that would allow for the resettlement of many Syrian refugees.

With its NATO alliance faltering, and with growing difficulties at the northern Syrian front, Turkey’s strategy quickly fell apart. However, the scenes of naked, shivering refugees running back to the Turkish side, after being pushed away by Greek military and police was not only indicative of Turkey’s growing political dilemma, but of Europe’s betrayal of Syrian refugees and its utter incompetence in fashioning long-term solutions to a crisis that has been brewing for years.

On March 18, 2016, Turkey and EU countries signed the statement of cooperation, which resulted in a short-lived barter. According to the deal, Turkey agreed to stem the flow of refugees into Europe in exchange for economic incentives to help Ankara cope with the economic burden, partly resulting from the refugee crisis.

Aside from the fact that Turkey has claimed that the EU failed to fulfill its part of the deal, the agreement did not offer a long-term solution, let alone a political vision that would ultimately end the suffering of millions of Syrians.

What makes the Syrian refugee crisis within the Turkish-EU context particularly complex is the fact that the refugees are finding themselves hostage to selfish, political calculations that view them as a burden or a pawn.

This unfortunate reality has left Syrian refugees in Turkey with three options, all of which are dismal: returning to a war zone in Syria, coping with unemployment and an increasingly hostile political environment in Turkey or making a run for the Greek border.

When Ahmed Abu Emad, a young Syrian refugee from Aleppo, opted for the third and final option on March 2, he was shot in the throat by Greek border police. His fellow refugees rushed his gaunt body back to Turkey, where he was laid to rest.

Considering their limited options, however, neither death, injury nor torture will end the quest of Syrian refugees, who are desperately trying, as they have for years, to find a safe space and badly needed respite.

Perhaps only Palestinian refugees can relate to the dilemma of their Syrian brethren. It is one thing to be pushed out of your homeland, but it is a whole different thing to be refused, dehumanized and subjugated everywhere else.

The Syrian refugee crisis is a political, not a humanitarian crisis – despite the palpable humanitarian component of it. Therefore, it can only be resolved based on a comprehensive political solution that keeps the interest of millions of Syrian refugees – in fact, the Syrian people as a whole – as a top priority.

Several ‘solutions’ have been devised in the past but they have all failed, simply because various governments in the Middle East and Europe have tried to exploit the refugees for their own political, economic, and ‘security’ interests.

The time has come for a more considerate and thoughtful political strategy that is predicated on respect for international and humanitarian laws, one that adheres to the Geneva Conventions regarding the rights of war refugees.

Syrian refugees do not deserve such inhumane treatment. They have a country, a glorious history and a deeply-rooted culture that has profoundly influenced ancient and modern civilizations. They deserve respect, rights and safety. Equally important, they should not be used as pawns in a costly and dirty political game in which they have no interest or choice.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ramzy Baroud

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist, author and editor of Palestine Chronicle. His latest book is The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story (Pluto Press, London, 2018). He earned a Ph.D. in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and is a Non-Resident Scholar at Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies, UCSB.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Pete Dolack
If Neoliberalism is Crumbling, What Will Follow?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Nature’s Revenge: Climate Change and COVID-19
Ramzy Baroud
Death at the Greek Border: Syrian Refugees Should Not Be Used as Political Pawns
Norbert Ross
Poverty in the Time of Corona: Victims of a Sickness That is Yet to Exist
Lee Hall
Examine Your Own Cultural Practices, Senator Cornyn
Andrew Levine
Sanders v. Warren: Why It Still Matters
John Feffer
What COVID-19 Says About Us
Louis Proyect
Considerations of the Post-Sanders Era
Ron Jacobs
Manifesting Radical Feminism
Ralph Nader
The Federal Reserve Dictatorship Runs Amok Against Savers
Robert Fisk
Trump Should Have the Guts to Call His Middle East Troop Redeployments What They Are: a Retreat
Marshall Auerback
What Will the Post-COVID-19 Global Economy Look Like?
David Rosen
The Great 5G Hype
Jonah Raskin
Reading Camus’ The Plague in a Time of Pandemic
Nick Turse
America’s Commandos Deployed to 141 Countries and “Criminal Misconduct” Followed
Brian Cloughley
Us Foreign Policy After the Election
Howard Lisnoff
Living at the End of the World
Paul Bentley
A Women’s Police Town
Rev. William Alberts
You Have Heard That It Was Said, But I Tweet to You . . .
Nick Pemberton
Questioning The Qualified Quarantine
Ted Rall
How to Survive End Times
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
COVID-19 vs. Panic-2020
Sarah Anderson
How to Make the Airline Bailout Work for Workers, Not Just CEOs
Dave Lindorff
Trump Holds White House Presser to Announce Much Stricter Separation Guidance (While Violating the Guidance!)
Dr. Michael Pappas
Capitalism is an Incubator for Pandemics. Socialism is the Solution.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Covid-19: How Much of a Breaking Point is This?
J.P. Linstroth
Why the Developing World Cannot Flatten the Curve with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Beyond
Mel Gurtov
Nukes: The unmentionable Election Issue: Getting to Zero
Liz Watson
How to Make COVID-19 Prevention Work for Working People
Ed Rampell
Meet the New FDR – Franklin DONALD Roosevelt?
Raouf Halaby
The Very Good Countering the Very Bad
Graham Peebles
Death of the ‘Usual’
John Stanton
US National Security Strategy is Meant to Protect Wall Street, Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon
Rivera Sun
Take Heart! Humans are Amazing
Binoy Kampmark
The Smugness of Celebrity Self-Isolation
Nicky Reid
The Art of the Phony Peace Deal
Mel Gurtov
Derelict Leadership on Health Security
David Yearsley
Portraits of Fire in the Ancien Régime
March 19, 2020
John Davis
Civilization Ruffled by Another Perfect Epidemiological Storm
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
Covid-19 and the Need, Right Now, For a Universal Basic Income
Jonathan Cook
A Lesson Coronavirus is About to Teach the World
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
IMF Refuses Aid to Venezuela in the Midst of the Coronavirus Crisis
Charles Pierson
Under Capitalism, Every Plague Has a Silver Lining
Dr. Michael Pappas
On the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Doctor’s View
Ramzy Baroud
‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail