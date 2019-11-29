Home
November 29, 2019
Lauren MacCallum | Accidental Activism
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
November 29, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Carl Boggs
The Grand Illusion
Vicente Navarro
What is Happening in Spain?
Jeffrey St. Clair
“It Was Twenty Years Ago Today:” Seattle Diary
Paul Street
Why the UkraineGate Hearings Didn’t Move the Dial
Sameer Dossani
Seattle +20: What the Global Justice Movement Got Right
Jennifer Matsui
The Impunity Doctrine: The Meek Shall be Buried Beneath the Earth
Jonathan Cook
Britain’s Chief Rabbi is Helping to Stoke antisemitism
Jeff Mackler and Lazaro Monteverde
Bolivia: Anatomy of a Coup
Ramzy Baroud
Israel’s Next Move: The Real Danger in US Decision to Normalize Illegal Jewish Settlements
Nicolas J S Davies
Iraqis Rise Up Against 16 Years of ‘Made in the USA’ Corruption
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Seattle WTO Uprising & the Indymedia Movement, Twenty Years Later
Peter Knutson
Gas Mask in a Shopping Bag: Looking Back at WTO Seattle
Andrew Levine
Thanksgiving 2019: Where Are We Now?
Ellen Taylor
Evo Morales and the Rights of Mother Earth
Natalie Dowzicky
When Trump Became Messiah to the American Right
Manuel García, Jr.
What Should You Do About Climate Change?
Thomas Knapp
Trump Sentences Future War Criminals to Death
Julian Vigo
Privacy and Big Tech’s Surveillance of Our Lives and Bodies
Jonah Raskin
Street Fighting Man: The Night New York City Cops Beat Me Bloody
Michael Barker
Why Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is Wrong About Labor Anti-Semitism
Jenny Ricks
As Global Inequality Rises, So Are the Movements Fighting It
Walter Clemens
Destruction by Egotism
Tom Engelhardt
The Age of Trump, the End of What?
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Balkans: Banja Luka
Shraddha Agarwal
Gleaning the Dumps of Deonar: “I Was Born in Garbage, I Will Die in Garbage”
Louis Proyect
Scorsese’s Irishman, Dobbs’ Hoffa
Jesse Jackson
If Democrats Don’t go Bold With Social Reform Right Now, Then When?
Paul Bentley
Return of the Mao Suit
Eve Ottenberg
The Torture Called Solitary
Sarah Anderson
Some CEOs Earn 1,000 Times More Than Their Workers. Here’s How We Stop That
Harvey Wasserman
Ohio’s Pro-Nuke Assault Threatens American Democracy with Violence & More
Ron Ridenour
Mr. Johnson, Tear Down This Wall!
Arshad Khan
From Standard Oil to Google and Amazon
Ralph Nader
Impeaching Trump for Deliberately Abetting the Climate Crisis Security Perils
Chris Wright
The Life and Times of Jimmy Hoffa
Ted Rall
If There’s a Warrant for Your Arrest, the Government Should Have to Tell You
Cesar Chelala
Nancy Pelosi’s Daring Diagnosis
Binoy Kampmark
Sacha Baron Cohen Comes out Swinging
Stop Imperialism in Latin America
Statement Condemning US Removal of Democratically-Elected Evo Morales
Adolf Alzuphar
Haiti on my Mind
Ron Jacobs
Just Part of Doing Business
CounterPunch News Service
Forest Defenders Released Days After Log Truck Protest
David Yearsley
Pilgrim Songs
November 28, 2019
Vijay Prashad
How to Commit War Crimes and Get Away With It
Alexander Cockburn
A Humboldt Thanksgiving
