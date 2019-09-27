Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

Huge Divide Among Democratic Presidential Frontrunners on Climate Change

by

Vote Climate U.S. PAC’s 2020 Presidential voters guide, released today, empowers Americans to make climate change a top priority. Our voters guide gives Democrats and Republicans running for president, a climate calculation, distinguishing candidates on the issue. Voters must choose presidential, climate-action in 2020, perhaps one of our last chances to prioritize the climate emergency in the voting booth.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s overall climate calculation is weak at 68.75. Compare that to frontrunners, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who score the highest among any candidate, each with an overall climate calculation of 93.75.

Those scores may be the difference between meeting the limit of 1.5 degrees of global warming, set in the Paris Agreement, or not. Voters must make critical choices. These stark differences matter immensely, when choosing a leader to make crucial decisions on climate change. If used widely to elect the strongest candidates, the voters guide could revolutionize climate politics.

The world may only have until 2030 to stem catastrophic climate change, according to the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The difference between climate calculations for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden comes partially from Biden’s failure to advocate 100% renewable energy by 2030, a plan to which Sanders and Warren have both committed. In his climate plan Biden calls for a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

Fossil fuels are a main driver of climate change, so our voters guide scores candidates on their plan to keep fossil fuels in the ground. Vice President Biden supports ending fossil fuel subsidies and ending fossil fuel extraction on public lands, as does Sanders and Warren. But Biden signed the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge” and subsequently violated that pledge by attending a fundraising event co-hosted by Western LNG’s co-founder Andrew Goldman. Senators Warren and Sanders signed the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge” and have not violated the pledge.

Excess carbon in our oceans make them hotter, more acidic and inhospitable to millions of species, including people who depend on them as a primary food source, according to a report just released by the IPCC. Much of the calamitous impact on the oceans and more broadly, can be avoided by ambitious carbon emission reductions. Putting a substantial fee on carbon pollution is an indispensable way to rapidly reduce carbon emissions.

Warren, Sanders and Biden all support a fee on carbon pollution, but all three score 75 on carbon fee, due to their need to become more powerful advocates and stronger voices on that issue. The cost would not fall on consumers in a carbon fee and dividend policy, where Americans would receive a check from the government to cover any cost.

The partisan divide on climate change, between Democratic and Republicans candidates for president is staggering. Those Democratic scores compare to Republican incumbent Donald Trump who is a Climate Zero. No other leadership, anywhere else in the world, denies climate change like Trump and the Republican party in the U.S. If voters care about climate change, it should eliminate most Republicans presidential candidates from consideration, especially the incumbent.

It’s all about the politics of climate change and the kids know it. “We need policy change and support from our politicians to either get a Green New Deal or something going…We just need policies that are helping our environment, not harming it, and holding businesses responsible for what they’re doing,” said Shealya, 21 at the Climate Strike. Support of the Green New Deal is another of our criteria for climate calculations.

Polls show that American voters want political action on climate change. Our voters guide empowers Americans to vote climate, by helping them understand where the candidates stand on the issue and how they compare to one another. As climate striker Isabel, 15 says, “We’re here to make a difference, and make people hear us. We’re not the same, we’re a new generation who will vote them out.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Karyn Strickler

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
Anatomy of a Conspiracy Theory
Rob Urie
Climate Change and Technology
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Rough Trade Transcript
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Polluting the Heavens
Jennifer Matsui
Neoliberalism: The Ideology that Dares not Speak its Name
Brian Cloughley
Trump and the Kashmir Catastrophe
Medea Benjamin
10 Ways that the Climate Crisis and Militarism are Intertwined
Geoffrey McDonald
Does the USA Have a Slavery Habit?
Louisa Willcox
Exorcizing Wendigo to Save Grizzlies, Ourselves
Charles Davis
Mass Killings In Afghanistan Are Acts of White Supremacy
Lawrence Davidson
A Twenty-First Century Children’s Crusade
Jonathan Power
A Dangerous Confrontation With Russia Over Kalingrad
Peter Certo
The Case for Impeachment Goes Far Beyond Ukraine
Michael Welton
What’s In It For Me? Turning Citizens Into Customers
Don Fitz
Politicians Agree: “Any White Cop Can Kill a Black Man”
Nyla Ali Khan
An Important History Lesson for Mainstream Indian and Pakistani Mainstream Politicians
Christopher Ketcham
Solitude and the Love of the Human Race
Richard Moser
Soldiers and Veterans are Anti-War Leaders. Could This Be The Peace Movement of Our Time?
Ron Jacobs
Are We Possessed by Our Possessions?
Al Ronzoni
Naomi Klein v The Times Roy Scranton: Mobilization to Fight Climate Change or Surrender?
John Kendall Hawkins
Towards a More Mature Democracy
Norman Solomon
To Joe Biden, Trump’s Potential Successor Mike Pence “Is a Decent Guy”
Dan Bacher
Extinction Rebellion Activists in Sacramento
Louis Yako
Language as a Prison: Why Do We Fall in Love?
Negin Owliaei
No One Should Have to Bargain for Their Health Care
Karyn Strickler
Huge Divide Among Democratic Presidential Frontrunners on Climate Change
Robert Dodge
Hope and necessity this International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena
Robert Koehler
Climate Change and Consciousness Shift
Andrew Stewart
Destruction of Public Education in Providence
Graham Peebles
Decimation of the Rainforests and the Money Men
Mel Gurtov
Listen to the Children
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten in Tunisia: the Corrupt Rule of Ben Ali
George Wuerthner
Gold Standard for the Gallatins
Diallo Brooks
A Turning Point on Racial Equality
Nadya Williams
Monsanto, Bayer and Two Wars
Linda Armitage
We Need a Homes Guarantee…Now
Will Solomon
Why Warren Can’t Win
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
David Yearsley
Favorite Things: Greta, Ariana, Coltrane and the Von Trapps
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail