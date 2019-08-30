Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 30, 2019

Beyond Protest

by

I attended my first protest when I was fourteen years old. It was a mild-mannered affair in the suburban Maryland town I lived in. The date was October 15, 1969—the first Vietnam Moratorium—and it involved about twenty-five of us standing on a street corner with signs calling for an end to the US war in Vietnam. We read the names of the US war dead. I was one of perhaps a half dozen high school students at the protest. The rest of the attendees were college students from nearby College Park, nuns from the local Catholic high school and a couple World War veterans. Most people driving by had no idea what was going on and ignored us. A few people flashed us peace signs in support and many more yelled what they considered to be epithets at us. As the years went by, I attended many, many more protests. Some were peaceful, some involved pushing and shoving with the police and right-wing protesters and some involved fairly pitched battles that included rock throwing, barricades, tear gas, truncheons and rubber bullets.

However, the question of the effectiveness of these protests is still something I wonder about. I genuinely believe that there is no one way to protest and that the question of total nonviolence is primarily a tactical, not moral, question. At the same time, nothing is as simple as it seems when it comes to effective resistance to the ruling powers. Numerous factors are always in play when groups consider how they will express their opposition to some facet of the ruling class program or to the ruling class itself. The challenge, as any organizer will tell you, is to come up with the most effective means at any particular moment. The process involved in coming up with that means involves an understanding of the situation, the opposition and the desired outcome. Sometimes, the process fails and other time it succeeds. In other words, sometimes the disparate individuals and groups hoping to work together as an opposition manage to come up with strategies that allow a united and effective campaign. Other times, no genuine hope of unity exists.

This is the general topic of a new book by Canadian activist and writer Aric McBay. Titled Full Spectrum Resistance (vol. 1): Building Movements and Fighting to Win, the text is a twenty-first century take on what it will take to halt the madness of the capitalist class as it steps up its destruction of the planet and those who inhabit it. Part organizing manual and part philosophical discussion, McBay’s text intersperses those discussions with historical anecdotes from street protests and radical history that illustrate the long-term nature of the struggle and the debates about how to wage it. Simultaneously a call to move away from liberal activism towards direct action and an invitation to liberal activists to go beyond their comfort zone in order to have a real chance at stopping the approaching cataclysm, Full Spectrum Resistance uses historical examples as varied as the US Black freedom fighters Deacons of Defense and 1980s HIV activists ACT UP to make his point.

That point, to put it succinctly, is that liberal activism has not only proven to be ineffective, it actually strengthens the very system it pretends to oppose. While this point of view is not new to leftist radicals and revolutionaries, it bears being repeated and its truth proven once again. In this historical moment, the need for a strategic manual for the Left that is based on radical anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist principles is urgently needed. McBay’s clearly written book is one tract that serves that exact purpose. As noted above, the discussions range from purely practical ones regarding organizational structure and security to grander conversations regarding tactics and moral philosophies. It is clear from the text that McBay has not just been involved in various activist organizations and protests, he has experienced many of the situations he comments on. From interpersonal relations within groups to relationships between groups with different politics and approaches, this book does a decent job of covering them all.

The title of the first chapter of Full Spectrum Resistance is “Fighting to Win.” That is the reason for and the purpose of this text: to build a multidimensional movement dedicated to creating revolutionary social change in the world. Most people who care about such things understand that the time to do this seems to be growing ever shorter, no matter how much we pretend otherwise. If we are going to win this battle against those who seem intent on destroying the world for profit, not only must we fight, but we must fight to win. To do so, we need the appropriate tools and the desire. Aric McBay’s book provides us with at least one of those.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ron Jacobs

Ron Jacobs is the author of Daydream Sunset: Sixties Counterculture in the Seventies published by CounterPunch Books. His latest offering is a pamphlet titled Capitalism: Is the Problem.  He lives in Vermont. He can be reached at: ronj1955@gmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 30, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Power
Reading the Tea Leaves in Hong Kong
Malú Huacuja del Toro
Raping Words After Raping Women
Ron Jacobs
Beyond Protest
Gary Leupp
Senator Cotton on the Need to Buy Greenland
Anthony Pahnke
Stop Blaming Cows and Start Targeting the Corporations That are Destroying the Amazon
Basav Sen
Name and Shame Big Political Contributors
W. T. Whitney
Prison Classrooms Reflect White Supremacy
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
The Troubling Relationships Between Bolsonaro and Dictatorships
Russell Mokhiber
Leo Gerard, Single Payer, Highmark Health, and the Corporatist Labor Movement
Howard Lisnoff
As Schools Open
Tom Lewandowski
Don’t Subsidize Companies That Silence Workers
James A Haught
Humanism – Helping People
Jesse Jackson
Violent White Supremacists Threaten Basic Civil Rights — and Our Lives
Norman Solomon
The Primary Contradiction: Corporate Power vs. Progressive Populism
Nicky Reid
Why I’m a Proud Anti-American
Thomas Knapp
In Cybersecurity, Decentralization and Diversity are Strength
Armen Henderson
Why Some People Don’t Trust Doctors
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Unplowed Tallgrass Prairie: Rarer Than Old-Growth Forest
Jill Richardson
What to Ask Before Calling Out
ANIS SHIVANI
The Dream is Dead Not Just for Dreamers, But for All Americans
Binoy Kampmark
Polishing Turds: Lord Bell’s Public Relations Revolution
Wim Laven
The Tragic Comedy in “Buying Greenland” from Denmark
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: Franketienne
Stephen Martin
In Defence of Gramsci: Geopolitical Morphing and Austerity from an Outsider’s Perspective
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail