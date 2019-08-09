Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 9, 2019

The Green New Deal Must Go Global

by

June 2019 was the hottest June in recorded history. July was even hotter — in fact, it was the hottest month ever recorded worldwide, as a wide swath of the continental United States sweltered with heat indexes of over 100 degrees.

Unless new action is taken to curb emissions driving the climate crisis, warns the Union of Concerned Scientists in a new report, the worst is yet to come. By mid-century, nearly one-third of Americans could be experiencing a month or more every year with a heat index above 105 degrees.

Add in more frequent storms, flooding, and wildfires, and the scale of the crisis is harder and harder to ignore. Public opinion polls show that a majority of registered U.S. voters now favor the ambitious Green New Deal, details of which remain to be spelled out. But it’s clear that the crisis is global, and that solutions cannot be limited by national borders.

This means action on multiple fronts in all countries to prevent catastrophic worldwide damage. But both the drivers and the effects of climate change are distributed unevenly. The most vulnerable countries have contributed the least to causing the crisis. Rich countries, through their greenhouse gas emissions, have contributed the most.

This is hardly a new observation. As the 1992 Earth Summit declared, rich countries “should take the lead in combating climate change and the adverse effects thereof.”

Rich countries need to step up their role in coping with the impact of worldwide climate disasters. Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and neighboring countries in March, leaving over 1,200 dead and some 2 million acres of crops destroyed by floods. Meanwhile, storms hitting the U.S. Midwest caused terrible floods just as farmers were preparing to plant crops.

In each case the impact was devastating. Yet the toll was far greater in Mozambique, and the capacity to recover far less. Even now, the United Nations appeal for humanitarian aid to Mozambique is less than half funded.

Minimizing future climate damage depends on stopping the use of fossil fuels — most urgently coal. In China and the United States, as well as Western Europe, the decline of coal is well under way, a response to its inefficiency and the health damages from air pollution.

But these major economies are also still financing and exporting coal technology. Local activists in Kenya recently won a court ruling that blocked a proposed Chinese- and American-backed coal plant in Lamu, on Kenya’s coast.

Actions against fossil fuels will fail unless matched with gigantic investments in renewable energy and green jobs. Here too, technologically advanced countries need to step up cooperation with developing countries as they adapt renewable technologies to local conditions.

In Kenya and other African countries, off-grid solar energy is now lighting homes for hundreds of thousands of rural consumers. The potential for expansion is great. For example, cooking with solar electricity could help curb deforestation and prevent deaths caused by pollution from indoor wood fires.

Such measures can slow greenhouse emissions. But a new study also shows that tree planting on a massive scale can have significant effects in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. New initiatives such as those in Madagascar and Ethiopia, which plans to plant 4 billion trees, offer both local and global payoffs.

Like the Green New Deal in the United States, the agenda for combating the global climate crisis must include many different components. First, however, our vision must match the scale of the problem.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:William Minter

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
Richard Moser
Climate Crisis Means the Ruling Class has Failed. Can the Working Class Inherit the Earth?
Anthony DiMaggio
The “Trump Recovery”: Behind Right-Wing Populism’s Radical Transformation
Daniel Beaumont
Hate, Murder and Perversity: El Paso 2019, Mississippi 1964
Margot Patterson
U.S. Imperialism, Iran and the Context for War
Andrew Levine
Where Have All The Racists Gone?
Richard Rubenstein
Resolving the Democrats’ Dilemma
Michael Simmons
Paul Krassner: Nun Smooching In America
Gary Leupp
Mass-Shootings as Expressions of U.S. Racism
Thomas Knapp
Tweeting Publicly Available Information isn’t “Shameful and Dangerous”
Ralph Nader
Big Pharma: Gouges, Casualties, and the Congressional Remedy!
Charles McKelvey
Reframing the Issues and Taking Direction of the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
John Steppling
Blood in Our Eyes
Mike Ferner
“Culture Of Violence?” You Betcha, Mr. Trump, But It’s Not The Video Games
Louis Proyect
How Real is the “Eco-Fascist” Threat?
Alvaro Huerta
The Mexican as Endangered Species
Gloria Oladipo
Trump’s New Coal Rules Will Bury Rural America
Ron Jacobs
The Global Lockdown
Jonah Raskin
David Horowitz’s Hate Group, Civil War and the White House   
John Kendall Hawkins
The Sixties: De-tripping, Yeah
Dave Lindorff
Remembering Ted Hall and Klaus Fuchs
Clark T. Scott
Obama Does Not Rhyme With Obama
Olivia Alperstein
The US Should Never Start a Nuclear War
Norman Solomon
Nancy Pelosi’s Bad Attitude Toward Progressives
Bobby Vogel
Can Quentin Tarantino Not Dance?
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
We Should Stop Insulting Animals and Own Our Own Humanity
William Minter
The Green New Deal Must Go Global
Wim Laven
An Open Letter to Venango County Court
Evaggelos Vallianatos
What We Owe Homer
Yves Engler
Trudeau’s Nukes
Roddy Keenan
Wilfred Burchett, Truth-Teller
Winslow Myers
Cowards
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: A People’s City
David Swanson
Long After Hiroshima
Christopher Brauchli
Trump, International Man of Action
Michael Donnelly
Consuming the “Planet of the Humans:” The Most Important Documentary of the Century
August 08, 2019
Daniel Warner
UNRWA Accusations: (Im)Perfect Timing
Alice Slater
Hiroshima Unlearned: Time to Tell the Truth About US Relations with Russia and Finally Ban the Bomb 
Nyla Ali Khan
A Wretched Day for Democracy: Revocation of the Special Status of Kashmir
Jonathan Power
Iran on the Precipice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail