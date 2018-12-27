Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 27, 2018

With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism

by

Well-informed public discussion is a major hazard for Democratic Party elites now eager to prevent Bernie Sanders from winning the 2020 presidential nomination. A clear focus on key issues can bring to light the big political differences between Sanders and the party’s corporate-friendly candidates. One way to muddy the waters is to condemn people for pointing out facts that make those candidates look bad.

National polling shows that the U.S. public strongly favors bold policy proposals that Sanders has been championing for a long time. On issues ranging from climate change to Medicare for All to tuition-free public college to Wall Street power, the party’s base has been moving leftward, largely propelled by an upsurge of engagement from progressive young people. This momentum is a threat to the forces accustomed to dominating the Democratic Party.

In recent weeks, Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has become a lightning rod in a gathering political storm — largely because of the vast hype about him from mass media and Democratic power brokers. At such times, when spin goes into overdrive, we need incisive factual information. Investigative journalist David Sirota provided it in a deeply researched Dec. 20 article, which The Guardian published under the headline “Beto O’Rourke Frequently Voted for Republican Legislation, Analysis Reveals.”

Originating from the nonprofit Capital & Main news organization, the piece reported that “even as O’Rourke represented one of the most solidly Democratic congressional districts in the United States, he has frequently voted against the majority of House Democrats in support of Republican bills and Trump administration priorities.”

Progressives have good reasons to like some of O’Rourke’s positions. But Sirota’s reporting drilled down into his voting record, reviewing “the 167 votes O’Rourke has cast in the House in opposition to the majority of his own party during his six-year tenure in Congress. Many of those votes were not progressive dissents alongside other left-leaning lawmakers, but instead votes to help pass Republican-sponsored legislation.”

The meticulous and in-depth reporting by Sirota was a public service, but some angry reactions were classic instances of blaming the messenger for the unfavorable news. At times vitriolic, the denunciations of Sirota came from people who apparently would have preferred for Congressman O’Rourke’s actual voting record to remain shrouded in a hagiographic haze.

But it’s better to learn revealing political facts sooner rather than later. Thanks to Sirota’s coverage, for instance, we now know “O’Rourke has voted for GOP bills that his fellow Democratic lawmakers said reinforced Republicans’ anti-tax ideology, chipped away at the Affordable Care Act (ACA), weakened Wall Street regulations, boosted the fossil fuel industry and bolstered Donald Trump’s immigration policy.”

The backlash to Sirota’s news article was in keeping with a tweet two weeks earlier from Neera Tanden, the president of the influential and lavishly funded Center for American Progress, who has long been a major ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton. On Dec. 6, Tanden went over-the-top in response to a tweet from Sirota simply mentioning the fact that O’Rourke “is the #2 recipient of oil/gas industry campaign cash in the entire Congress.”

Tanden lashed out via Twitter, writing: “Oh look. A supporter of Bernie Sanders attacking a Democrat. This is seriously dangerous. We know Trump is in the White House and attacking Dems is doing Trump’s bidding. I hope Senator Sanders repudiates these attacks in 2019.”

Such calculated nonsense indicates just how panicky some powerful corporate Democrats are about Bernie’s likely presidential campaign — and just how anxious they are to protect corporate-oriented candidates from public scrutiny. The quest is to smother meaningful discussions of vital issues that should be center stage during the presidential campaign.

Corporate Democrats are gearing up to equate principled, fact-based critiques of their favored candidates with — in Tanden’s words — “seriously dangerous” attacks that are “doing Trump’s bidding.” Such demagogic rhetoric should be thrown in the political trash cans where it belongs.

This is not only about Beto O’Rourke — it’s about the parade of Democratic contenders lined up to run for president. Should the candidates that mass media and party elites put forward as “progressive” be quickly embraced or carefully scrutinized? The question must be asked and answered.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Norman Solomon

Norman Solomon is executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, where he coordinates ExposeFacts. Solomon is a co-founder of RootsAction.org.

New from
CounterPunch

December 27, 2018
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in the Middle East — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail