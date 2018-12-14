Booked Up: the 25 Best Books of 2018

1. Reporter by Seymour Hersh (Random House).
2. Loaded: a Disarming History of the Second Amendment by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (City Lights).
3. Surveillance Valley: the Secret Military History of the Internet by Yasha Levine (Public Affairs).
4. Heartland: a Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner).
5. The Tangled Tree: a Radical New History of Life by David Quammen (Simon & Schuster).
6. Iran: A Modern History by Abbas Amanat (Yale).
7. Rise and Kill First: the Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations by Ronen Bergman, translated by Ronnie Hope (Random House).
8. Chernobyl: History of a Tragedy by Serhii Plokhy (Basic Books).
9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton).
10. Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece by Michael Benson (Simon & Schuster).
11. The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington (Public Affairs).
12. The Wisdom of Wolves: Lessons from the Sawtooth Pack by Jim and Jamie Dutcher (National Geographic).
13. Hiking with Nietzsche: On Becoming Who You Are by John Kaag (FSG).
14. Bullshit Jobs: a Theory by David Graeber (Simon & Schuster).
15. Behold, America: the Entangled History of “America First” and the “American Dream” by Sarah Churchwell (Basic Books).
16. The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War by Andrew Delbanco (Penguin Press).
17. The Undocumented Every Day: Migrant Lives and the Politics of Visibility by Rebecca Shreiber (Un. of Minnesota Press).
18. Crash Course: From the Good War to the Forever War by H. Bruce Franklin (Rutgers).
19. A Radical History of the World by Neil Faulkner (Pluto).
20. Palestine: a Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha. (Zed).
21. The Plant Messiah: Adventures in Search of the World’s Rarest Species by Carlos Magdalena. (Doubleday).
22. The Darkening Age: the Christian Destruction of the Classical World by Catherine Nixey. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).
23. Chesapeake Requiem: a Year With the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island by Earl Swift. (Harper/Collins).
24. Brave New Arctic: The Untold Story of the Melting North by Mark C. Serreze. (Princeton).
25. Astral Weeks: a Secret History of 1968 by Ryan Walsh (Penguin).