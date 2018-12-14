Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 14, 2018

Booked Up: the 25 Best Books of 2018

by

1.  Reporter by Seymour Hersh (Random House).

2. Loaded: a Disarming History of the Second Amendment by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz (City Lights).

3. Surveillance Valley: the Secret Military History of the Internet by Yasha Levine (Public Affairs).

4. Heartland: a Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner).

5. The Tangled Tree: a Radical New History of Life by David Quammen (Simon & Schuster).

6. Iran: A Modern History by Abbas Amanat (Yale).

7. Rise and Kill First: the Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations by Ronen Bergman, translated by Ronnie Hope (Random House).

8.  Chernobyl: History of a Tragedy by Serhii Plokhy (Basic Books).

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton).

10. Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece by Michael Benson (Simon & Schuster).

11. The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist by Radley Balko and Tucker Carrington (Public Affairs).

12. The Wisdom of Wolves: Lessons from the Sawtooth Pack by Jim and Jamie Dutcher (National Geographic).

13. Hiking with Nietzsche: On Becoming Who You Are by John Kaag (FSG).

14. Bullshit Jobs: a Theory by David Graeber (Simon & Schuster).

15. Behold, America: the Entangled History of “America First” and the “American Dream” by Sarah Churchwell (Basic Books).

16. The War Before the War: Fugitive Slaves and the Struggle for America’s Soul from the Revolution to the Civil War by Andrew Delbanco (Penguin Press).

17.  The Undocumented Every Day: Migrant Lives and the Politics of Visibility by Rebecca Shreiber (Un. of Minnesota Press).

18. Crash Course: From the Good War to the Forever War by H. Bruce Franklin (Rutgers).

19. A Radical History of the World by Neil Faulkner (Pluto).

20. Palestine: a Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha. (Zed).

21. The Plant Messiah: Adventures in Search of the World’s Rarest Species by Carlos Magdalena. (Doubleday).

22. The Darkening Age: the Christian Destruction of the Classical World by Catherine Nixey. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).

23. Chesapeake Requiem: a Year With the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island by Earl Swift. (Harper/Collins).

24. Brave New Arctic: The Untold Story of the Melting North by Mark C. Serreze. (Princeton).

25. Astral Weeks: a Secret History of 1968 by Ryan Walsh (Penguin).

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeffrey St. Clair

Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His new book is Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution. He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter  @JSCCounterPunch

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 14, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
A Tale of Two Cities
Bruce E. Levine
The Ketamine Chorus: NYT Trumpets New Anti-Suicide Drug
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Fathers and Sons, Bushes and Bin Ladens
Kathy Deacon
Coffee, Social Stratification and the Retail Sector in a Small Maritime Village
Nick Pemberton
Praise For America’s Second Leading Intellectual
Patrick Cockburn
The Yemeni Dead: Six Times Higher Than Previously Reported
Nick Alexandrov
George H. W. Bush: Another Eulogy
Brian Cloughley
Principles and Morality Versus Cash and Profit? No Contest
Michael Duggin
Climate Change and the Limits of Reason
Victor Grossman
Sighs of Relief in Germany
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Robert Fantina
What Does Beto Have Against the Palestinians?
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
Sartre, Said, Chomsky and the Meaning of the Public Intellectual
Robert Fisk
The Parasitic Relationship Between Power and the American Media
Stephen Cooper
When Will Journalism Grapple With the Ethics of Interviewing Mentally Ill Arrestees?
Jill Richardson
A War on Science, Morals and Law
Ron Jacobs
A Propagandist of Privatization
Evaggelos Vallianatos
It’s Not Easy Being Greek
Nomi Prins 
The Inequality Gap on a Planet Growing More Extreme
John W. Whitehead
Know Your Rights or You Will Lose Them
David Swanson
The Abolition of War Requires New Thoughts, Words, and Actions
J.P. Linstroth
Primates Are Us
Bill Willers
The War Against Cash
Jonah Raskin
Doris Lessing: What’s There to Celebrate?
Ralph Nader
Are the New Congressional Progressives Real? Use These Yardsticks to Find Out
Binoy Kampmark
William Blum: Anti-Imperial Advocate
Medea Benjamin – Alice Slater
Green New Deal Advocates Should Address Militarism
John Feffer
Review: Season 2 of Trump Presidency
Frank Clemente
The GOP Tax Bill is Creating Jobs…But Not in the United States
Rich Whitney
General Motors’ Factories Should Not Be Closed. They Should Be Turned Over to the Workers
Christopher Brauchli
Deported for Christmas
Kerri Kennedy
This Holiday Season, I’m Standing With Migrants
Mel Gurtov
Weaponizing Humanitarian Aid
Thomas Knapp
Lame Duck Shutdown Theater Time: Pride Goeth Before a Wall?
George Wuerthner
The Thrill Bike Threat to the Elkhorn Mountains
Nyla Ali Khan
A Woman’s Selfhood and Her Ability to Act in the Public Domain: Resilience of Nadia Murad
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
On the Killing of an Ash Tree
Graham Peebles
Britain’s Homeless Crisis
Louis Proyect
America: a Breeding Ground for Maladjustment
Steve Carlson
A Hell of a Time
Dan Corjescu
America and The Last Ship
Jeffrey St. Clair
Booked Up: the 25 Best Books of 2018
December 13, 2018
John Davis
What World Do We Seek?
Subhankar Banerjee
Biological Annihilation: a Planet in Loss Mode
Lawrence Davidson
What the Attack on Marc Lamont Hill Tells Us
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail