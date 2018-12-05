Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 5, 2018

Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions

by

Photo: Kenneth Surin.

I’m in Newcastle, a coastal port 117kms/73 miles north of Sydney, to participate in a conference on Chinese Marxism, organized by the University of Newcastle and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Newcastle is a place of contradictions.

As Australia’s leading port for the export of coal, Newcastle was at the forefront of the country’s three-decade-long economic boom driven primarily by the mining industry, as Chinese coal ships packed the harbour to take coal mined in the nearby Hunter Valley back to China.

When I was here 2 years ago, there were Chinese coal ships in the harbour, today there are none—China is phasing-out its coal-fired power stations, and has declared a moratorium on the import of coal. Newcastle locals believe that coal exports to China will not resume even when the moratorium ends.

There was only one ship in the docks when I was there (see photo below).

At the same time, Newcastle is undergoing a boom led by the property market. As housing in Sydney becomes over-priced (in Australian terms), people are moving out of Sydney to places like Newcastle. To quote from the local paper the Newcastle Herald:

‘Lucas Gresham, from Dowling Real Estate Wallsend and Stockton, was among those predicting the boom would continue.

“The middle of the Sydney market is about [AU] $1.5million and it’s about $650,000 in Newcastle. It’s no wonder we are seeing a lot of people from Sydney looking further to areas like the Central Coast, Newcastle and the Upper Hunter for a better quality of life,” he said’.

People who have to show up to work in Sydney 2-3 days a week can use the excellent commuter train to travel there while living in the more affordable Newcastle.

With a property boom comes legalized corruption. It was explained to me that the quickest way to make a lot of money here was to become a property developer, find a local politician or two willing to form a “working relationship” (a euphemism for taking kickbacks from the developer, not necessarily monetary in form, in return for preferential treatment in contract bidding). Both sides are thus mutually enriched.

While politics at the local level is fairly stable (a well-known side effect of cronyism), the opposite is the case where the federal government is concerned.

Australia has had 5 prime ministers in just over 5 years. Since 2010, 4 prime ministers have lost office, not at elections, but after being given the boot by their own parties, leading some to call Canberra “the coup capital of the Pacific”.

The current Liberal (it’s anything but in the American sense of the term) party heads a ruling coalition, having just made the hardliner and conservative evangelical Scott Morrison prime minister, after ousting the relative moderate Malcolm Turnbull.

Morrison is supported enthusiastically by Donald Trump– not surprisingly, since Morrison is the architect of Australia’s offshore detention camps for refugees, the Pacific island camp on Nauru being the veritable equivalent of an island prison.

Rupert Murdoch’s media also threw its weight behind Morrison.

Things were hardly different when the opposition Labor party was in power. Bitter personality clashes marked its leadership, as Kevin Rudd the prime minister was deposed by Julia Gillard (who then became Australia’s first woman prime minister). Having lost power in the 2013 elections, it chose Bill Shorten as its leader.

Labor leads the Liberal-led coalition by 10 points in the latest opinion poll (its lead has been in the double digits for several months), and Aussies I spoke with are fairly certain it will return to power in next year’s election.

Labor flirted with neoliberalism during the Rudd-Gillard era, but Bill Shorten has changed tack and edged it towards a trade-union-based social democracy, with “a fair go for all” as his slogan, and Labor has gained in popularity as a result.

At the Chinese Marxism conference, I found some people willing to discuss two issues, namely, Australia’s relationship with China, and China’s dealings with Trump.

Australia is a major US ally, but as a Pacific nation, it is aware that it’s only a matter of time before China becomes the new hegemon. Aussies have responded to this with some ambivalence.  Record numbers of Chinese students are coming to Australian universities, eschewing America because of Trumps’ xenophobia, and the UK because of uncertainty over Brexit.

The universities have become a veritable cash cow for Australia.

At the same time, media here report an upsurge in Sinophobia, carrying echoes of the “yellow peril” fearmongering during the Cold War. An Aussie-based Chinese academic said she and her family have been racially abused several times.

Revealing to me was the lack of interest in Trump’s confused and shambolic personage.

The Chinese academics I spoke with indicated that Trump is a mere symptom of a longer-term pattern whose basis is America’s irreversible hegemonic decline, and that China is ignoring Trump’s antics and focusing instead on the long-term trend (I suspect this is the line taken in Beijing as well).

Hence China will prevail in any trade war initiated by the US (saner Americans realized this from the beginning).

Already China has increased its trade linkages with Russia and Germany (China is already Germany’s main trading partner). In addition, while trade between the US and Latin America has doubled since 2000, China’s trade with the region multiplied 22 times in that time.

The horrendous financial burden inflicted by out-of-control American military expenditure will only reinforce China’s “soft power” approach in Central Asia and on the African continent, and in any event the US has not won a war since World War II—it has either been dragged into a stalemate (e.g. Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan) or lost (e.g. Vietnam).

Tongue in cheek I suggested that this was not quite correct, since Reagan’s tremendous military success in invading tiny Grenada had surely to be taken into account. At this, we all had a good laugh.

While in Newcastle I was at an outdoor cafe when the high school students ona strike that was nationwide marched by in protest at inaction over climate change. This was most heartening, and of course it needs to be repeated over and over again elsewhere.

At the same time, I felt sadness and anger. These youngsters were protesting something my careless and indeed reckless baby-boomer generation had inflicted on them– we were now expecting this new generation to clean up the mess we created. Hopefully they will be teaching themselves (because the official education system won’t) something about alternatives to capitalism that are so badly needed.

Next, off to Sydney.

`

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kenneth Surin

Kenneth Surin teaches at Duke University, North Carolina.  He lives in Blacksburg, Virginia.

New from
CounterPunch

December 05, 2018
Kenneth Surin
Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions
David Swanson
Yemen, Poisoned Water, and a Green New Deal
George Wuerthner
In the Name of “Saving” the Sage Grouse, the BLM Wants to Destroy Its Habitat
Ted Rall
The Amazing GWHB Hagiography
Mason D. Steiner
What’s Been Learned From The First World War?
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Crisis Made Worse
Dean Baker
Pausing at the Fed
William Cook
From George 1 to George 2
December 04, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Imperialist in Chief: A Critical History of George H. W. Bush’s War on Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made a Killing Off the Iraq Wars
Sheldon Richman
Gassing Migrants
Lawrence Davidson
Just How Corrupt is the American Soul?
Kenn Orphan
Hard Truths and the ‘Indispensable Nation’
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of German War Guilt
Aidan O'Brien
The Tragic Migration of Africans to Europe Started Thirty Years Ago, Just When Neoliberalism Started to Bite
Todd Miller
Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story
Robert Fisk
How Middle East Dictators Bring Their Western Allies Down
Jack Rasmus
A US-China Trade War ‘Armistice’?
Brett Wilkins
‘Take Out Their Families’: Trump Fulfills Criminal Campaign Promise as Hundreds Die in Latest US-Led Syria Strikes
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis: Father of Green Revolution in India Rejects GM Crops as Farmers Demand Justice in Delhi
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: the Borders Are In Men’s Minds
December 03, 2018
Paul Street
A Killer Dies, a Teacher Lives: George H.W. Bush v. Noam Chomsky
Conn Hallinan
Iran: Rumors of War
Roger Harris
Mexico on the Eve of AMLO: “So Far from God and So Close to the United States”
Howard Lisnoff
George H.W. Bush and the Vietnam Syndrome
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s Naive Exceptionalism
Barry Lando
Poppy Lit the Fire: Bush and Iraq
Dean Baker
Our Elites Refuse to Accept Responsibility for Leaving Behind the Left Behind
David Macaray
Scabs, Semantics, and Working People
J.P. Linstroth
Protecting the Most Vulnerable from Genocide
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: Bloody Sunday, Revisited
Jeremy Brecher
Climate Jobs for All
Jonah Raskin
Coming of Age in Bohemia: the Tosh Berman Story
Paul Armentano
Marijuana Legalization is Coming to the Heartland
Labor/Community Strategy Center
Standing Up against Racist, Fascist, Nazi, Swastikas in South L.A.
Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
The End of Illusion
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead   
Paul Street
Shameless Hypocrisy: Lessons of the Great Khashoggi Kill Story
Paul Gottinger
Terror at the Border: Experts Condemn the Tear-Gassing of Children
Nick Pemberton
Humanity is Killing the World’s Wildlife Populations, Not ‘Capitalism’
Brian Cloughley
Washington is Ramping Up Military Confrontation With Russia and China
John Laforge
Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”
Gareth Porter
How the U.K. and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to U.S. Authorities
Yoav Litvin
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail