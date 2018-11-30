Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 30, 2018

The Time Is Up. The Time Is Now.

by

[Editor’s note: The Man from the North is a fictional character from Rivera Sun’s first series of novels. She has him offering essays beyond her novels.]

The time is up. The time is now. Gather the people to do the work: the healing, transformative, deepening work of building community, solutions, understanding, skills, knowledge, and hope. You must be the one to make a change, to step out of the rutted tracks of the looming train wreck that is our culture. You must have the courage to walk into the wilderness of what you don’t know and embrace the solutions that will save our lives.

All quests and hero’s journeys begin with this: the yearning for change; the hope of saving graces; the long shot of wished-for miracles. In each of us, our willingness to make a change begins with equal measures of fear, courage, and purpose rolled into an electric jolt to the soul . . . a spark that launches you toward danger and potential.

Our world will be saved by billions of ordinary heroes and sheroes who decide to do hundreds of humble and extraordinary actions. Hour by hour, minute by minute, we change our world by withdrawing our support, cooperation, and participation from old destructive systems. By making these shifts, we starve the monster we have become. We share with neighbors to dismantle consumer-capitalism. We gather to tell stories and unplug the corporate media. We build solar panels and shut off the switches of fossil fuels. One small action multiplied by millions of people adds up quickly to massive change. One small action done strategically by a small group of people can catalyze a hundred million more.

Change requires that we live differently. All of us must make changes: from the most committed activist who knows she must reconnect to her heart; to the average citizen who suspects he could be doing more; to the terrified investors in fossil fuels who must choose between their industry and their planet; and everyone in between. Real change is never handed to us on a silver platter, nor served by powerful people. When suffragette Elizabeth Cady Stanton wanted to vote, she strode into the polling place and cast her ballot. When Rosa Parks wanted to desegregate the Montgomery buses, she sat down and refused to give up her seat. When tribes among the Anishinaabe wanted to use their promised treaty rights, they walked on to the land to hunt, fish, and gather traditional foods and medicines.

All of them faced violence, danger, arrest, and even death threats. All of them organized, mobilized, struggled, and ultimately prevailed. None of them sat on the couch waiting for the right people to be put into the right offices to do the right thing. Deep, meaningful change is not handed to us. We wrest it out of the unknown and bring it into existence in our lives.

As Thomas Paine wrote, “we have it in our power to begin the world over again.” Our actions, day in and day out, shape this ever-evolving world. We are the potter’s hands forming the wet clay vessels of our existence. We are the weavers at the loom, casting the threads of our lives through the wool of the world. We are the stone cutter with chisel and hammer, chipping away at the hard realities that block our forward progress. With such power to shape our world comes the responsibility to wield our lives with intention and skill.

If you want change, live differently. But remember, you alone are not enough. One of our changes is that we must work together. We must reach out from our isolated lives. We must join hands with millions and take collective steps toward the future. You cannot go on a hero’s journey alone. Not this time. You must ask others – many others, millions of others – to change their lives, too. Ask your family, friends, and colleagues. Use outreach and organizing tools to ask your neighbors, faith communities, and co-workers. Put nonviolent action to work to compel our society to adopt a change for justice. Mobilize to demand that institutions and industries shift their massive resources into systems that are just, fair, sustainably, and non-harming. In this way, our ordinary actions – multiplied by millions – add up to extraordinary change.

Do not wait another minute to change your life. The time is up. The time is now.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Rivera Sun

Rivera Sun is the author of The Dandelion Insurrection and other books, and the cofounder of the Love-In-Action Network.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
 Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead   
Paul Gottinger
Terror at the Border: Experts Condemn the Tear-Gassing of Children
Nick Pemberton
Humanity is Killing the World’s Wildlife Populations, Not ‘Capitalism’
Brian Cloughley
Washington is Ramping Up Military Confrontation With Russia and China
John Laforge
Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”
Gareth Porter
How the U.K. and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to U.S. Authorities
Yoav Litvin
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
Robert Fantina
Nicaragua: U.S. Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds
David Rosen
The Abortion Battle Continues
Kerron Ó Luain
Creeping Neo-Fascism in Ireland and the “Open Borders” Question
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Sacrificing Children: Pesticides in the Time of Oligarchy
Chris Wright
An Ode to Chomsky
Craig Collins
Democratic Socialism: The Impossible Dream?
Ralph Nader
First Step Post-Election – Open Up the Closed, Secretive Congress
John W. Whitehead
Yes, You Have the Right to Talk Back to the Government, But It Could Get You Killed
Stephen Cooper
The Prospective Gassing of Human Beings in Alabama is an Abomination 
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu’s Predicament: The Era of Easy Wars is over
Russell Mokhiber
Hightower Up Against the Corporate Wall
Mehnaaz Momen
The Missing Piece in the Gun Violence Discourse: The Porous Border Between Republic and Empire
Seth Sandronsky
Race Regimes
Jason Holland
Capitalism, Empire, and the Infernal Gloom Machine
Gary Leupp
Sentinelese Islanders Reject Jesus, Shoot Missionary Dead on Beach
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Green New Deal
Missy Comley Beattie
Shut the Fuck Up, Missy
Jonathan Engel
Why We Must Stand Up for Assange
Tom Clifford
The Arms Race in the Pacific: China and Japan Boost Their Naval Power
Raouf Halaby
Through the Prescient Eyes of Lucien Jonas: World War I Revisited
Robert Koehler
The Demonic Suction Tube
David Krieger
A Message to Today’s Young People: Put an End to the Nuclear Weapons Era
James Munson
GM and Tear Gas: MAGA Open on Two Fronts
Brett Haverstick
Idaho’s Wild Steelhead on a Path to Extinction
Elliot Sperber
The Short Sad Life of a Christmas Tree
Christopher Brauchli
Trump and the Courts: the Polish Precedent
Graham Peebles
Creative Education and the Flowering of Goodness
Rivera Sun
The Time Is Up. The Time Is Now.
John Kendall Hawkins
Up Ahead: the Event Horizon and the Abyss We Call ‘Self’
Louis Proyect
Versions of Van Gogh
Jeffrey St. Clair
Sound Grammar: The 25 Best Albums of 2018
November 29, 2018
Ron Jacobs
The Audacity of Struggle
Howard Lisnoff
The Day I Almost Went to Prison for Life
Charles McKelvey
The Principles of Socialism
George Capaccio
Yemen: To Build a Fire in the Heart of Our Country
Stephen Corry
The Missionary Threat to Uncontacted Tribes: John Chau, the Sentinelese Tribe and the Risk of Epidemics
Lee Hall
Green Corridors, Mental Maps: A Call for the End of Deer Control
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail