Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 6, 2018

Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi

by

The acquittal of Asia Bibi, who, several years ago, was accused of having committed blasphemy, portends well for civil society in Pakistan and paves the way for human rights. This judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan could, potentially, diminish the potency of militarized interventions.

I emphasize that I have always considered Islam an emancipatory religion, which advocates social equality, economic and political democratization, and empowerment of minorities. The religion that I was raised in opposed to the subjection of religious minorities to a centralized and authoritarian state. Equality before law, and in economy, politics, and society is in perfect consonance with the Islamic thought that I revere.

False allegations do not hold water, and religion can neither be distorted nor can it be employed to settle scores in feuds and vendettas. There is no place for slander and libel in Islam.

The religion that I was raised in doesn’t bay for the blood of the innocent, the vulnerable, and the marginalized. Nor can the religion that I was raised in be reduced to fire and brimstone sermons by myopic preachers.

As I emphasize in my book Islam, Women, and Violence in Kashmir: Between India and Pakistan, I was raised in a secular Muslim home where we were encouraged to speak of the “liberation of women” and of a culturally syncretic society. I was taught that Islam provides women with social, political and economic rights, however invisible those rights are in our society. It was instilled in me that Islam gives women: property rights – the right of Mrs Ghulam Kabra, a Kashmiri state subject, to inherit the property to which she was the legal heir was challenged as early as 1939 because she had married a non-state subject, but the High Court legislated that she could inherit the property bequeathed to her by her parents. Muslim women have the right to interrogate totalizing social and cultural institutions. Muslim women enjoy the right to hold political office – Khalida Zia and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan, Najma Heptullah and Mohsina Kidwai in India, my maternal grandmother Begum Akbar Jehan in Kashmir (who represented the Srinagar and Anantnag constituencies of J & K in the Indian parliament from 1977–79 and 1984–89, respectively, and was the first president of the J & K Red Cross Society, from 1947 to 1951; see Lok Sabha 2000). Muslim women have the right to assert their agency in matters of social and political import. They also have the right to lead a dignified existence in which they can voice their opinions and desires so as to “act upon the boundaries that constrain and enable social action by, for example, changing their shape or direction” (Hayward 1998: 271).

Progressive interpretations of Islam guarantee women substantial rights. This needs to be underscored by responsible scholarship, judicial processes, and social work.

It is imperative that governments in South Asia recognize the worth of the peace-building work that humanitarian and women’s organizations can contribute at the local and regional levels.

Asia Bibi’s acquittal is also an effective way to make a humanitarian and gender perspective viable in South Asia. South Asian societies are recognizing the terror caused by predatory discourses that swoop down on the vulnerable and devour them in the process.

Those who claim to be the sole interpreters and guardians of Islam cannot be allowed to distort its message of redemption, growth, and deliverance.

Sanctioned extremist religious and political ideologies in either Pakistan or India will not enable my State, Jammu and Kashmir, to move forward. It would be utterly foolish to smirk at the religious, provincial, and sectarian violence or growing obscurantism in either Pakistan or India, because that simply doesn’t bode well for a peaceful resolution and developmental politics in my neck of the woods.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Nyla Ali Khan

Nyla Ali Khan is the author of Fiction of Nationality in an Era of Transnationalism, Islam, Women, and Violence in Kashmir, The Life of a Kashmiri Woman, and the editor of The Parchment of Kashmir. Nyla Ali Khan has also served as an guest editor working on articles from the Jammu and Kashmir region for Oxford University Press (New York), helping to identify, commission, and review articles. She can be reached at nylakhan@aol.com.

November 06, 2018
Nyla Ali Khan
Islam Promises Redemption, Growth, and Deliverance: Acquittal of Asia Bibi
November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
Thomas Knapp
This Too Shall Pass: “Birthright Citizenship” Kerfuffle is Mostly a Get Out The Vote Tactic
Pete Tucker
On Eve of Election, the Washington Post Keeps Hogan Out of UMD Scandal
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
Eric Draitser
This Website Fights Fascists
Hugh Iglarsh
Barack Obama’s Great Tower of Nothing: Gentrification on a Presidential Level
Andrew Levine
If We’re on the Left, How Come We’re Still Here?
Nick Pemberton
Violence Will Ensue If The GOP Loses
Chuck O’Connell
The Significance of the Tet Offensive
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Seeing John Berger
Paul Street
What Debate? Some Strategic Electoral Considerations
Michael Hudson – Bonnie Faulkner
Rescuing the Banks Instead of the Economy
David Rosen
What is to be Done? Looking Past Trump’s Tyranny
Robert Hunziker
Rebellious Scientists Issue Urgent Appeal
Dean Baker
Lessons From the Trump Tax Cut
Brian Cloughley
Spying, Lying and Dying
Aidan O'Brien
The Poppy, the Yasukuni Shrine and Remembering 
Kerron Ó Luain
Ireland’s Gaeltacht Regions: Transitioning Into Oblivion?
Michael Donnelly
Barred From the Court: US Indian Law = Imperial Relic
Tommy Raskin
Trump’s Tribalism (And Ours)
Philippe Bourgois, Jennifer Burrell, Elizabeth Cartwright et. al
Where We Stand on the Caravan: Five Things You Should Know  
Kevin Alexander Gray
14th Amendment Nullification Threatens the Core of Citizenship
Binoy Kampmark
Brazil Moves Right: the Rise of Jair Bolsonaro
Zanga Chimombo
A Modern Ethic for a Finite World
Kani Xulam
Is Erdogan Like Malcolm X?
George Ganitis
History Repeats Itself as Neoliberals Flock to Bolsonaro’s Side
Ron Jacobs
Jim Crow Kills a Kid
Paramjeet Berwal
The Trump Syndrome in Brazil and Elsewhere
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes on Kleptocracy in America
Ramzy Baroud
It Is a New Era, But China’s Balancing Act Will Fail in the Middle East
Steve Klinger
Give Us Not Our Daily Trump
Joseph Natoli
Up Ahead
Ted Dace
Israel as Irony
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail