Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 29, 2018

No Way to Run a Nation

by

Photo by Upendra Kanda | CC BY 2.0

There will be a lot of chest-pounding from members of Congress in the next two weeks as they take their long spring break from what they facetiously refer to as “governing.” They’ll be crowing about what slices of pork in the $1.3 trillion short-term budget measure they brought home — and what riders they slapped on the 2,232-page omnibus bill. But the truth is that they voted on that massive measure a mere 18 hours after it was finally released from the back rooms where it was written. They can crow all they want, but this is no way to run a nation and they certainly don’t deserve congratulations.

Of course “we, the people” were completely excluded from the deliberations on how our tax money would be spent. Like every other state, Montana’s congressional delegation did not ask those they are supposed to be representing what they actually wanted — or didn’t want — in the massive spending measure. Nor did they ask us if we wanted to plunge the nation further into debt for the many frivolous billions in special interest giveaways. Nope, what we may or may not have desired for our future and that of generations to come was simply not part of the equation.

In reality, thanks to the almost unbelievable manner in which these charlatans are running Congress these days, there was no way our senators or representatives could have done what should have been done in conferring with their constituents because the bill came out just hours before yet another government shutdown loomed.

That the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate — and the very distracted Republican in the White House — can’t get their collective act together to run our government any better than this farce is tragic. That congressional Democrats let them get away with it while whittling out their own little pieces of the pie is even worse. What happened to the “loyal opposition”? One might just ask that question while U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is running around the state in the next two weeks desperately seeking more re-election campaign cash.

While traditional Republican conservatives should pin U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines to the mat over their obvious defection from the fiscally conservative campaign promises they made, Democrats should do the same to Tester over his campaign promise to not use non-related riders on funding bills — a promise that helped get him elected but that he broke almost immediately with his defense appropriations bill rider to congressionally pull wolves off the endangered species list. And make no mistake, the omnibus bill is loaded with riders, including overturning the Cottonwood decision that may have kept lynx from going extinct and allowing the U.S. Forest Service to hack down 3,000 acres of public forest without environmental analysis or public review and comment.

And of course any phony reference or promise of “transparency” by any of our congressional delegation should be tossed back in their face — preferably attached to the 2,232 page budget bill not one citizen ever got a chance to see, analyze, or provide feedback on before the last minute vote took place.

People are generally judged on how well they do the job they were hired to do. Given that this is an election year, and this travesty of governance is how they did their job, Montanans might consider not sending any of the incumbents back to Washington next year since their campaign promises mean nothing and our future cannot be assured due to their terrible job of governing.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

March 29, 2018
Pete Dolack
Imagine Having So Much Money You Can Spend It on Instagram “Influencers”
John W. Whitehead
Enough is Enough: Police Violence Plagues America
Rev. William Alberts
An Easter Message Beyond Belief
George Ochenski
No Way to Run a Nation
Robert Kosuth
Trump as Symptom of a Deeper Disease: An Assessment After One Year
Tom Engelhardt
Big Brother Isn’t Watching You, You’re Watching Him
Robert Fisk
The Pseudo-Churchills: Why are Politicians Playing Fast-and-Loose With WW II?
Gary Leupp
The Trump-Daniels Timeline
Anders Sandström
Accounting in a Democratic Economy
Binoy Kampmark
No Small Victory: Kim Dotcom and the Human Rights Review Tribunal
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Let Our Teachers Teach and Leaders Lead
Manuel E. Yepe
Supporters and Opponents of Peace in Korea
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: End of an Illusion
Rivera Sun
Shifting Systems with Nonviolent Strategy
March 28, 2018
Gary Leupp
The Skripal Poisonings and the Ongoing Vilification of Putin
Kenneth Surin
Lucrative Dealing in the Age of Austerity
Dave Lindorff
War Monger and War Criminal John Bolton to Head Trump’s National Security Council
Ariel Dorfman
It’s Time the United States Accounts for Its History of Torture
Michael Grech – Peter Mayo
Engaging the Popular Imagination; Engaging the Holy Week culture
Michael Welton
Violet McNaughton: the Mighty Mite Reformer From Saskatchewan
Manuel E. Yepe
Much More Than a Struggle Over a Brand of Rum
Victor Grossman
Gun Control in Old East German
John Grant
Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough
Kary Love
If John Bolton Is Right, Pearl Harbor Was Perfectly Legal
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS’s Last Gasps
Jesse Jackson
We Need to Revive King’s Campaign Against Poverty
March 27, 2018
Joseph Essertier
The Madness of the American Ruling Class vs. the Sanity of the People of South Korea
Patrick Cockburn
It’s Wishful Thinking to Blame Trump’s Win on Cambridge Analytics
Robert Hunziker
Insect Decimation Upstages Global Warming
Jeff Cohen
Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?
Dean Baker
Kudlow’s Fossilized Beliefs on Economy Could Lead Trump Further Astray
Linn Washington Jr.
Adults Engage in Idiocy: School Bosses Across America Go ‘Buttheat’ on Anti-Violence Student Protests
Binoy Kampmark
Pre-emptive Triggers: John Bolton Joins Trump
Ted Rall
Hiring John Bolton is Trump’s Most Dangerous Decision So Far
Tom H. Hastings
We Just Say No!
Daniel Warner
Inherent Contradictions in Filming Human Rights
March 26, 2018
Henry Giroux
Education as a Weapon of Struggle: Rethinking the Parkland Uprising in the Age of Mass Violence
Mel Goodman
The Mad Man Theory: Nixon, Trump and Bolton
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
US v. China: In Washington, Hyper-Hawks Center Stage
Gabriel Rockhill
Academic Black Shirts Brutally Assault Students in France
Lance Olsen
Climate, Science, and Budget-Politics
Nick Pemberton
Dead 15 Year Olds And A 15 Year Old War
Gary Leupp
The Children’s Crusade (Against Early Death by School-Shootings)
Jonah Raskin
Revolt Resurfaces: The Story from Sleepy Sonoma County, California
David Macaray
Real-Life Politics, Union Style
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU