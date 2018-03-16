Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 16, 2018

Bad to Worse: Tillerson, Pompeo and Haspel

by

Photo by Central Intelligence Agency | CC BY 2.0

With the not-entirely-unexpected departure of United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the brightest light in the Trump administration is now extinguished. Not that the illumination caused by that light was particularly bright, but when one is operating in total darkness, even a small candle is something for which to be grateful.

The former ExxonMobile executive supported the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action); sought a diplomatic solution with North Korea, and not only tried to delay the move of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, but also skipped visiting Apartheid Israel during a year-end tour of the Middle East. In each of these significant ways, Tillerson differed from his erratic, trigger-happy boss, who brooks no disagreement with his ever-changing thoughts. Add to that the fact that Tillerson was quoted in October as calling Trump a moron, and he basically issued his own pink slip.

Now through the revolving door that leads to White House appointments enters one Mike Pompeo, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). One wonders how the international community will like this appointment. The CIA is both famous and infamous for overthrowing foreign governments; destabilizing the governments of other nations; kidnapping U.S. and foreign citizens and torturing them. And now the man who oversaw that disgraceful agency is poised to become the U.S.’s top diplomat.

Perhaps, one might naively say, Congress will not allow such a travesty. Surely, U.S. elected officials, representing the will of the people in the world’s greatest democracy (gag), will not allow such a person to represent the country around the world.

When pigs fly.

It is not feasible to think that the greedy, lazy and corrupt members of the U.S. Congress will do any such thing. Doing so would take effort, integrity, statesmanship, honor, respect for the sacred trust they have been given, and a desire to do the will of the people. Does this sound to the reader like a description of your member of Congress? Can you name more than, say, two such members to whom those attributes apply?

But is there a silver lining in this black cloud? The reader already knows that the answer to that is a resounding ‘No!’, but let’s all play along for a few minutes. As Pompeo’s replacement, the CIA will, for the first time in history, have a woman at its helm. Oh, another smashing of the glass ceiling! Isn’t that a good thing?

No, it is not. While this writer has no problem with a woman in any role in business, government, or another environment, he has a major problem with Gina Haspel serving anything but prison time. She ran the CIA’s torture unit, which involved methods condemned by the international community and illegal even by U.S. standards, although the U.S. government only follows the rules when it feels like it. During Haspel’s reign of terror, such rules were dismissed. Haspel even destroyed videotaped evidence of the torture she allowed. She does seem like an ideal choice to head the CIA, considering its terroristic mandate.

But what of Pompeo? Like Trump, he disdains the JCPOA, and wants it ‘improved’ or dismissed. It might be useful (although probably not) to inform him that once an agreement has been signed by all pertinent parties, one party can request some adjustments, but must adhere to the agreement as signed unless and until such proposed adjustments are made. But if the other parties do not wish to alter the agreement, all parties must still abide by its terms. The fact that an agreement was signed under one administration does not change the fact that it is law; President Barack Obama signed the JCPOA representing not himself, but the United States. This is true with all international agreements.

Pompeo might also wish to think twice before using CIA tactics against Iran. Grabbing the tiger by the tail is never advisable, especially when said tiger has sharp teeth of its own, and some friends with an even more deadly bite. Regarding the JCPOA, he said this: “I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.” It amazes this writer that the CIA director has the nerve to call any country other than the U.S. “the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism”.  He’s grabbing the tiger’s tale with one hand, and poking it with a stick with the other.  Not a bright move.

On the topic of the Big Bad Wolf of Russia, he said this: “There’s a long history of Russian efforts to influence the United States.” Could we substitute the world ‘Israeli’ for ‘Russian’, and see how that fits? Or what about U.S. efforts to ‘influence’ other nations, by arming, training and financing terrorists in those nations?

Recently, Trump agreed to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Pompeo said these pearls of wisdom regarding North Korea: “We are going to work hard to make sure that we get what it is the president has set out very clearly for his entire time in office, which is the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.”  One might ask why a representative from the country with the largest, and growing, nuclear stockpile on the planet, the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons (against a civilian population, no less), would have the gall to demand that another country denuclearize. And Pompeo conveniently forgets, or doesn’t know or care, that the U.S. decimated North Korea in the early 1950’s, and North Korean leadership, like the leadership of every country on the planet, has both the right and responsibility to do what is necessary to protect its citizens. With the U.S.’s history of extreme, barbaric violence against North Korea, why on earth would that country ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons?

While Pompeo and Haspel look like disasters for human rights and international law, one can take some minimal comfort in knowing that they are entering the Trump house of horrors, where one’s tenure can last from a number of days to a number of months. While there is untold damage they can do in that time, including causing the complete annihilation of all life on earth, one hopes that their time in their positions will be too limited for them to cause such a disaster. However, as mentioned, that is only of minimal comfort. This writer will not sleep too well at night.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Robert Fantina

Robert Fantina’s latest book is Empire, Racism and Genocide: a History of US Foreign Policy (Red Pill Press).

Weekend Edition
March 16, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Michael Uhl
The Tip of the Iceberg: My Lai Fifty Years On
Bruce E. Levine
School Shootings: Who to Listen to Instead of Mainstream Shrinks
Mel Goodman
Caveat Emptor: MSNBC and CNN Use CIA Apologists for False Commentary
Paul Street
The Obama Presidency Gets Some Early High Historiography
Kathy Deacon
Me, My Parents and Red Scares Long Gone
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Rexless Abandon
Andrew Levine
Good Enemies Are Hard To Find: Therefore Worry
Jim Kavanagh
What to Expect From a Trump / Kim Summit
Ron Jacobs
Trump and His Tariffs
Joshua Frank
Drenched in Crude: It’s an Oil Free For All, But That’s Not a New Thing
Gary Leupp
What If There Was No Collusion?
Matthew Stevenson
Why Vietnam Still Matters: Bernard Fall Dies on the Street Without Joy
Robert Fantina
Bad to Worse: Tillerson, Pompeo and Haspel
Brian Cloughley
Be Prepared, Iran, Because They Want to Destroy You
Richard Moser
What is Organizing?
Scott McLarty
Working Americans Need Independent Politics
Rohullah Naderi
American Gun Violence From an Afghan Perspective
Sharmini Peries - Michael Hudson
Why Trump’s Tariff Travesty Will Not Re-Industrialize the US
Ted Rall
Democrats Should Run on Impeachment
Robert Fisk
Will We Ever See Al Jazeera’s Investigation Into the Israel Lobby?
Kristine Mattis
Superunknown: Scientific Integrity Within the Academic and Media Industrial Complexes
John W. Whitehead
Say No to “Hardening” the Schools with Zero Tolerance Policies and Gun-Toting Cops
Edward Hunt
UN: US Attack On Syrian Civilians Violated International Law
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Iraq Outside History
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: The Long Hard Road
Victor Grossman
Germany: New Faces, Old Policies
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
The Iraq Death Toll 15 Years After the US Invasion
Binoy Kampmark
Amazon’s Initiative: Digital Assistants, Home Surveillance and Data
Chuck Collins
Business Leaders Agree: Inequality Hurts The Bottom Line
Jill Richardson
What We Talk About When We Talk About “Free Trade”
Eric Lerner – Jay Arena
A Spark to a Wider Fire: Movement Against Immigrant Detention in New Jersey
Negin Owliaei
Teachers Deserve a Raise: Here’s How to Fund It
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
What to Do at the End of the World? Interview with Climate Crisis Activist, Kevin Hester
Kevin Proescholdt
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke Attacks America’s Wilderness
Franklin Lamb
Syrian War Crimes Tribunals Around the Corner
Beth Porter
Clean Energy is Calling. Will Your Phone Company Answer?
George Ochenski
Zinke on the Hot Seat Again and Again
Lance Olsen
Somebody’s Going to Extremes
Robert Koehler
Breaking the Ice
Pepe Escobar
The Myth of a Neo-Imperial China
Graham Peebles
Time for Political Change and Unity in Ethiopia
Terry Simons
10 American Myths “Refutiated”*
Thomas Knapp
Some Questions from the Edge of Immortality
Louis Proyect
The 2018 Socially Relevant Film Festival
David Yearsley
Keaton’s “The General” and the Pernicious Myths of the Heroic South
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU