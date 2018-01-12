Fearless Muckraking
January 12, 2018
1989 SPECIAL REPORT: “SELF DESTRUCTION”
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
January 12, 2018
Friday - Sunday
George Burchett
Wormwood and a Shocking Secret of War: How Errol Morris Vindicated My Father, Wilfred Burchett
Roberto J. González
Starting Them Young: Is Facebook Hooking Children on Social Media?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Between the Null and the Void
Andrew Levine
Trump After Bannon: What Next?
John Davis
Mud-Slide
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect the World … from the United States
Robert Hunziker
Global Warming Stirs the Methane Monster
Paul Street
Lazy Liberals and “the Trump Effect”
Carmen Rodriguez
Trump’s Attack on Salvadoran Migrants
Mike Whitney
Oprah for President, Really?
Francisco Cabanillas
The Hurricane After Maria
Luciana Bohne
World War I: Crime and Punishment
Steve Martinot
The Ideology of Pepper Spray: Force and Violence in a Can
Martin Billheimer
Beyond the 120 Days of the Silicon Valley Dolls
Patrick T. Hiller
An Olympic Glimmer on the Horizon – North Korea and South Korea Stepping Down the Escalation Ladder
Ron Jacobs
The Vietnamese War: a Different Take
Binoy Kampmark
Fuming in the White House: the Bannon-Trump Implosion
Joseph Natoli
What to Worry About and What Not to Worry About
Colin Todhunter
Monsanto, Bayer and Neoliberalism: A Case of Hobson’s Choice
Brian Cloughley
Trump’s Bullying of Cuba
Kenneth Surin
Bigger in Texas
Arturo Desimone
The Untouchable Leader Who Stood Up to Gandhi
Peter Crowley
To Cheerleaders of Iran Protests: Iran is Not Our Enemy, a Sponsor of Terror or a Tyranny
Michael McKinley
Australia and the Wars of the Alliance: History and Politics
Jim Goodman
Free Trade Should Benefit the People Not Corporations
David Mattson
The Sad Case of Grizzly Bear Recovery and Distinct Population Segments
Clark T. Scott
Confidentially and Corporately Conning
Amir Khafagy
How Liberals Depoliticized White Supremacy
John V. Walsh
Why Progressives Should Support the Trump-Putin Efforts at Rapprochement
Missy Comley Beattie
Election 2020 Foresight
Graham Peebles
A Moment of Significance and Opportunity for Ethiopia
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Shadows of War Over Mafeking and the Making of Winston Churchill
Pauline Murphy
The Irish At Teruel
Guillaume Long
Why I Resigned as Ecuador’s UN Representative
Thomas Knapp
Two Modest Proposals for Choosing Better Presidents
Orin Dominico
The Sound of Silence: Build a Soapbox and Cry Out!
Eric C. Jacobson
“Hello, I Must Be Going”: Is Michael Wolff’s Book Fake-Populist Trump’s Exit Strategy?
Chris Zinda
The Oregon Fish Trump (and Obama) Want to De-List
Christopher Brauchli
Being Kris Kobach
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Ugly Patriarchal Truth: In the US, Most Men Simply Don’t Like Women
Shepherd Bliss
What Happens at a Death Café?
Phil Rockstroh
Thus Spake Oprah as the New York Times Spots UFOs Over The Comb Over Empire
Louis Proyect
The Demise of the Arthouse Cinemas
David Yearsley
Dirges for NATO, the Dying Watch Dog of Democracy
January 11, 2018
Charles Pierson
Pakistan and Afghanistan Feel Trump’s Touch
