Media of the Day
December 9, 2017
Chris Hedges “Fascism in the Age of Trump”
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
December 08, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
We the Sheeple: the Blind Reading the Blind
Ted Nace
State of Fear: How History’s Deadliest Bombing Campaign Created Today’s Crisis in Korea
Paul Street
The Burning Earth Bears Witness in California
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Operation Paperclip: Nazi Science Heads West
John W. Whitehead
John Lennon’s Most Radical Message
Patrick Cockburn
Jerusalem Explained
Gary Leupp
Jared, Jerusalem, and Possible Jail Time
Oren Ben-Dor
Jerusalem, Partition, Justice and Peace
CJ Hopkins
The Year of the Headless Liberal Chicken
Felicia Kornbluh
Why Not a Women’s Party?
Andrew Levine
As the “Me Too” Movement Develops, the Duopoly Divides, and Vestiges of Incoherence Remain
Pepe Escobar
The New Great Game Moves from Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific
Howard Lisnoff
The Rearguard Battles We Have Fought and Continue to Fight
Ishmael Reed
What Did Corporate Media Feminists Know and When Did They Know It?
Charles R. Larson
Endpaper: The Decline of Reading for Pleasure
Brian Cloughley
Bombing to Victory?
Nick Pemberton
Reason, Nuclear Weapons, and Donald Trump
Robert Fantina
Trump, Netanyahu and Israel’s Capital
Morgan Strong
Armageddon: Pence, Israel and the Evangelicals
Lee Hall
The Professor and the Poverty Tour
Julian Vigo
Opioid and Heroin Addiction in the US: the Perfect Storm of Greed and Medical Malpractice
Jill Richardson
Our Social Structure is Rigged
John Chuckman
What Trump is Doing in Jerusalem and Why He is Doing It
Ann Garrison – Bénédicte Kumbi Ndjoko
Trafficking Desperate Black Africans from Israel to Rwanda to Libya
Sarah Anderson
The GOP Tax Plan is Igniting a Movement for a Moral Economy
Philip Doe
Colorado Politics Redux: The Great Treachery to be Found in Little Things
José Madero
Beware the Green Corporate Scam: the 100% Renewable Façade
Patrick Bobilin
Don’t Cry For Franken; Cry For This Broken System
Phil Rockstroh
Capitalism’s Failure of the Flesh: the Rise of the Robots
George Wuerthner
Time to Create a Cascade Siskiyou National Park
Jonas Ecke
A Leftist Case for Foreign Aid
Ted Rall
Will President Trump Last Another Year?
Wendell G Bradley
The Dangers of Fracking Waste: Is There Any Safe Way to Dispose of It?
Pablo Solon
TIPNIS: the Saga for the Rights of Nature and Indigenous People
Robert Koehler
Rebuilding Jim Crow Nation
Ron Jacobs
Two Books, Two Recordings: Four Reviews
Christopher Brauchli
Joseph, Mary and Roy Moore
Susie Day
Trump’s Thug Power or Does Anybody Still Like Woody Allen?
Melissa Work
Time to Send Thoughts and Prayers or Time to Fix It?
Steve Cooper
Beyond #MeToo: Our Desperate Need for a ‘Feminine’ Perspective
Lee Ballinger
The VA: If Their Lips are Moving, They’re Lying
Bill Hughes
Labor Leader, Tefere Gebre, Awarded Peace Prize
Louis Proyect
The Churchillian Myths of 1940
David Yearsley
Free the Clavichord! (Or What Jeffrey Eugenides Doesn’t Know About Early Music)
