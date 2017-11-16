Fearless Muckraking
November 16, 2017
Empire Files: Chris Hedges & Abby Martin
November 16, 2017
John Wight
McCarthyism Redux: Attacks on the Russian Media
Lewis Evans
Uncontacted People Still Being Massacred in Amazonia
Pepe Escobar
Live from Baghdad: the Secret of Iraq’s Renaissance
Linda Pentz Gunter
The Pro-Nuclear Lobby in Bonn is So Desperate, They’ve Gone Bananas!
Dean Baker
Trump Picks Crony to Audit His Taxes
Lawrence Davidson
The De-Civilization of America
Medea Benjamin
While Clinching Deals With Communist China, Trump Cracks Down on Trade and Travel to Cuba
Pauline Murphy
Blood Sport: Animal Welfare in Ireland
Ramzy Baroud
Corruption in Israel is Not Just an Israeli Issue
Thomas Knapp
The Honest Ads Act: “Fundamental Rights,” Real and Imagined
Arthur Wyns
Ukraine Proposes to Position Energy Companies at the Center of Climate Action
Binoy Kampmark
The Expensive Affirmation: Australia Says Yes to Same Sex Marriage
Rob Okun
Mass Shooters and Men’s Will to Change
November 15, 2017
Jeff Berg
The Logic of Drug Legalization
Martha Rosenberg
Texas Shooting Shows Once Again That Animal Cruelty and Human Cruelty Are Strongly Linked
Diana Johnstone
Thank You, Ed Herman
Lucy Steigerwald
Flirting With War in North Korea
Patrick Cockburn
Camp Speicher Massacre: Retracing the Steps of ISIS’s Worst Atrocity
Binoy Kampmark
Idiot Voters and Trolling the Internet: Russia, Social Media Giants and US Elections
Paul Shannon
Yemen? Where on Earth is Yemen?
Franklin Lamb
Western Intelligence: Saad Hariri Resigned to Salvage Lebanon
Kenneth Surin
Back in Ukania, Redux
Aruna Chandrasekhar
Can America Live Up to Paris Climate Accords Without Washington?
Lee Ballinger
Pizza, Football and the People: Which Side Are You On?
Kim C. Domenico
Things Dark Enough Yet? Time to be a Candle
Mel Gurtov
Stop the Wars: Congress vs. the President
Eileen Appelbaum
Why Private Equity Isn’t a Good Investment for CalPERS
Hep Ingham
Good-bye “Old Comrade”: Ed Herman April 7, 1925 – November 11, 2017
November 14, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
Thomas S. Harrington
Catalonia and the Art of Differential Diagnosis
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
China’s Overture to Wall Street
Karl Grossman
The Nuclearization of Space
Susan Babbitt
Leonardo da Vinci: We Get His Life, But Not His Vision
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Anti-Corruption Drive in Saudi Arabia is Doomed to Fail
Dan Corjescu
The Age of Ego
Richard Hardigan
“His Bone Turned to Sand”: Murad Shteiwi Describes IDF Shootings at Nonviolent Protests in Kufr Qaddum
Rob Seimetz
Pure Imagination: Why It’s Getting Harder to Talk to White People About Politics
Peter LaVenia
The State and Permanent Revolution
Ike Nahem
Political Legacies of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Jeremy Lent
Resisting Trump? Five Tips from the Hunter-Gatherer Playbook
Marc Norton
San Francisco’s Hidden Monument to World War I Veterans
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
People Act Where US Fails On Climate
Binoy Kampmark
War Commemoration Porn: Remembrance Day Celebrations
November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
