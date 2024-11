Right now, it’s still up to Joe “All War, All the Time” Biden to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. He has the power to do so, and to pretend that he doesn’t is arrant nonsense. But, but, you object, what about Bibi Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin? Well, they won’t. The former without an […]



If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access

In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies. To read this article, log in here or subscribe here If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.