Amnesia in Trump Country

Twice, when Donald Trump has won the presidency, Democratic politicians, liberal media, and ‘progressive’ academics have rediscovered – momentarily and rhetorically – ‘the working class’, and especially the ‘white working class’. Senator Bernie Sanders recently said that Democrats lost the ‘white working class’ in 2016, and important parts of ‘the Black and Latino working class’ […]

Forrest Hylton is visiting professor of history at the graduate school at the Universidade Federal da Bahia. He taught for four years at the Universidad Nacional de Colombia in Medellín as well as three years at the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá. He is the author of Evil Hour in Colombia (Verso, 2006), and has written about Colombia for New Left Review, Nueva Sociedad (Buenos Aires), London Review of Books, Historical Materialism, Against the Current, Nacla Report on the Americas – and, last but certainly not least, CounterPunch.