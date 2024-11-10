American Journalism on the Brink

The Commodification of Newspapers In the Bill of Rights, there is only one private industry singled out for protection by the federal government: The press. Yet, despite being enshrined in the First Amendment and being “a vibrant part of American life since the beginning of the republic,” in the 21st century “2,000 newspapers have disappeared, […]

