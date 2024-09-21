Harvester of Eyes

Around 3:30 local time on Tuesday, thousands of rigged pagers exploded across Lebanon and in some parts of Syria, including Damascus. Most of the explosions seemed to be targeted in Beirut’s Dahiya district and the southern Lebanon cities of West Beqaa, Sidon, Tyre, Nabatieh and Marjaayoun. The explosions, which happened simultaneously, killed at least nine […]
