March 24, 2024

Larry Hogan’s Dead Chief-of-Staff

Before Dying in a Police Shootout, Roy McGrath Called for an Investigation of Gov. Hogan’s Korean Covid Test Scandal

by Pete Tucker
The coroner couldn’t say whether it was Roy McGrath or the FBI who fired the fatal shot, but after two to the head McGrath was dead at 53. Publicly, Larry Hogan said all the right things in the wake of the death of his former chief of staff; thoughts and prayers for the family, etc. But privately Hogan, the former Republican governor of Maryland now running for Senate, must have breathed a sigh of relief. He no longer had to worry about his longtime friend running his mouth, or releasing secret recordings.
Pete Tucker is a journalist based in DC. He writes at petetucker.substack.com

