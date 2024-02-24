Everybody Knows

February 24, 2024
The Scourging of Gaza: Diary of a Genocidal War
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Where we stand after 140 days of war: At least 29,514 Palestinians have been killed and 69,616 wounded since the war began. Another 7,000 are presumed dead, buried under the rubble. More than 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza are suffering from severe hunger, another 350,000 suffer from chronic hunger conditions, while 60,000 pregnant women and more than 700,000 children suffer from malnutrition and dehydration.
