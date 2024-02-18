Does Clean Energy Mean Indian Relocation From the Colorado Plateau? 

February 18, 2024
Mining for Uranium on the Rim of the Grand Canyon
by Bill Hatch
Energy Fuels, Inc. opened a uranium mine called Pinyon Plain Mine, 7 miles from the rim of the Grand Canyon on December 21, 2023, according to the company’s press release. They plan to mill the ore into high assay low energy-enriched uranium (HALEU) suitable for power-plant use at their uranium mill in White Mesa, Utah. […]
Bill Hatch lives in the Central Valley in California. He is a member of the Revolutionary Poets Brigade of San Francisco. He can be reached at: billhatch@hotmail.com.
