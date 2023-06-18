Top Ten China Hawks Most Likely to Start a War with Beijing

June 18, 2023
by Eve Ottenberg
War between China and the U.S. would spell doom for humanity. That’s because once the Chinese sink those sitting ducks called U.S. aircraft carriers, hotheads in the pentagon will want to bomb Chinese cities. No one will stop them. And then things turn nuclear. To those geniuses who say, well, we’ve basically been fighting Russia […]
Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Roman Summer.
