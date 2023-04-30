April 30, 2023

Harry Belafonte and the CIA

Kickin' Agency Ass

by T.J. Coles
In his memoirs, Harry Belafonte (1927-2023) wrote about his experience of being surveilled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But declassified records show that, through an informant, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) also kept tabs on the left-wing artist and activist. By the 1980s, the Agency’s interest in the entertainer had shifted towards his […]
T. J. Coles is director of the Plymouth Institute for Peace Research and the author of several books, including Voices for Peace (with Noam Chomsky and others) and  Fire and Fury: How the US Isolates North Korea, Encircles China and Risks Nuclear War in Asia (both Clairview Books).

