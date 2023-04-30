Harry Belafonte and the CIA

April 30, 2023
Kickin' Agency Ass
by T.J. Coles
In his memoirs, Harry Belafonte (1927-2023) wrote about his experience of being surveilled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But declassified records show that, through an informant, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) also kept tabs on the left-wing artist and activist. By the 1980s, the Agency’s interest in the entertainer had shifted towards his […]
