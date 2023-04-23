Anyone in the run-up to 2019 who dared even suggest that the "Labour anti-Semitism" imbroglio was being exaggerated and manipulated for political purposes was vociferously smeared as being an anti-Semite themselves by the entire UK press, with the Guardian very much in the tooth-baring vanguard. Meanwhile, as was later revealed (yes, conveniently later), numerous Labour centrists were working diligently to undermine their own party and ensure the election of the Blairites' preferred candidate: the Eton-Oxford Tory thug Boris Johnson. And BoJo won.
- Corbyn, Starmer and Labour’s Descent
- Against AIdeology
- The Cultural Logic of QAnon
- “Politics Is Not a Dinner Party” … Yet: In Praise of Festive Leftism
- How Assassination Became Policy at the CIA
- The Hat of Abdul Haq
- The US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Mammon and the Hippie Pope
- Lawlessness in the Name of Law and Order
- How Many Monsters are You?
- American Whiplash
- The Fight Against Native American Mascoting
- Ecocide and Ecoside
- The Last Child of My Lai
- How Does an Economic System so Hostile to Life Endure for Centuries?
- Comedy Vacui