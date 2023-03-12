Comedy Vacui

March 12, 2023
The Disappearance of the Studio Comedy
by Nicky Otis Smith
One of the most distressing disappearances from multiplexes in the last half decade is the studio comedy. I’m far from the first person to point out their absence, but I don’t think streaming and “prestige television” are entirely to blame. Romantic comedies have also vanished, and last year’s Ticket to Paradise is the exception that […]
Nicky Otis Smith is a filmmaker and writer. He was born and raised in New York City and has lived in Baltimore since 2003.
