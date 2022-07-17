The Gospel According to Darwin

Dazzlingly deploying cutting edge cinematic equipment and techniques, plus the latest scientific knowledge, the five-part nonfiction series The Green Planet presents a rare flora’s-eye-view of life on Earth. This BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit production is hosted by Sir David Attenborough, who spryly traverses from and traipses through rain forests, deserts, mountains and the frozen north to “See our planet as never before... from the plants’ perspective,” the renowned naturalist intones in his smooth, soothing, familiar voice as the documentary opens.