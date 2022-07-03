July 3, 2022

Oyez, Oyez, Oy Vey, The People’s Choice: Roe

by Ed Rampell

Image by Aiden Frazier.

The Fountain Theatre’s “hyper-staged” revival of Lisa Loomer’s 2016 award-winning Roe is live theater with an activist agenda at its timeliest and most urgent. Loomer’s two-act play is an updated dramatization of 1973’s Roe v. Wade Supreme Court landmark ruling that the high court just overturned on Friday, June 24 (a date which will live in infamy). The drama also depicts the actual historical figures who played leading roles in the abortion rights struggle – Jane Roe aka Norma McCorvey (Kate Middleton) and the attorney who represented her before the Supreme Court, Sarah Weddington (Christina Hall) – as well as other personalities also associated with the groundbreaking case and personages, ranging from attorney Gloria Allred (Aleisha Force) to producer Fred Friendly (John Achorn) to Operation Rescue’s Rev. Flip Benham (Rob Nagle).

Ed Rampell is a contributor to the new book on America’s former Poet Laureate “Conversations With W.S. Merwin” and co-author of “The Hawaii Movie and Television Book“.

