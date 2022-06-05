The U.S. Left and Empire

June 5, 2022
by Sudip Bhattacharya
In 2019, a U.S. airstrike in Syria killed 70 civilians, including women and children. This May, after conducting an “internal” investigation of what occured, the U.S. military concluded it won’t be necessary for any charges to be brought forward, and for anyone involved to face any consequence for what was essentially, a war crime.
In due time, the rest of the world shall condemn the U.S., bring up sanctions. Major companies shall flee our borders, of course. The colors of flags of countries like Iraq, countries we’ve nearly helped destroy, will be emblazoned on billboards along New Jersey Turnpike and online as you purchase another box of masks from Amazon.
Sudip Bhattacharya serves as a co-chair of the Political Education Committee at Central Jersey DSA and is a writer based in New Jersey, having been published in Current Affairs, Cosmonaut, New Politics, Reappropriate, and The Aerogram, among other outlets. Prior to pursuing a PhD in Political Science at Rutgers University, he had worked full-time as a reporter across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
CounterPunch Magazine Archive
Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here
Support CounterPunch
Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+. Donate Now
Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content. Subscribe