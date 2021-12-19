December 19, 2021

The Young Lords Ride Again

Director’s Action: Bronx-Side Story

by Ed Rampell

As West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s musical about Puerto Rican gangs, is released, a documentary about a Puerto Rican militant organization that also takes place in New York City has emerged. Emma Francis-Snyder’s award-winning Takeover is a 38-minute nonfiction chronicle of a 1970 direct action in the Bronx executed by the Young Lords – only about two months before the prison uprising in Upstate New York documented in Stanley Nelson’s new doc Attica. Like West Side Story and Attica, Takeover is an exciting, action-packed film – indeed, Takeover is arguably more thrilling than those Liam Neeson Taken flicks.

Takeover was screened in November as part of the “Meet The Press Film Festival at AFI Fest.” Los Angeles’ largest annual film festival, AFI Fest returned to Hollywood in 2021 for live, in-person screenings (with a virtual component) of documentary, short, indie, studio, and foreign productions at the TCL Chinese Theatres. According to AFI’s website: “In partnership with NBC’s Meet the Press, these short documentaries spotlight compelling stories about pressing issues facing our society with conversations moderated by NBC News journalists.” Meet the Press, of course, is the long running TV news program.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Ed Rampell is a contributor to the new book on America’s former Poet Laureate “Conversations With W.S. Merwin” and co-author of “The Hawaii Movie and Television Book“.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe