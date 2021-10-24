On the Fascist Stench That Hangs Over this Still-Trumped Land

October 24, 2021
by Paul Street
Next December readers will be able to purchase my next book This Happened Here: Amerikaners, Neoliberalism, and the Trumping of America, 2017-2021
. Completed in June of this year, the volume ends on a somber note, quoting the centrist Atlantic
editor Jeffrey Golbderg’s June 14th
reflection (ominously titled “The Capitol Riot was Prologue”) on how the “dismal dollar Democrats” (that’s my language, not Goldberg’s) will likely cede full national power back to the neofascist Republicans in 2022 and 2024. “And then,” Goldberg writes
, “the four horsemen will certainly ride.”
