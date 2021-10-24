October 24, 2021

On the Fascist Stench That Hangs Over this Still-Trumped Land

by Paul Street

Image by Colin Lloyd.

Next December readers will be able to purchase my next book This Happened Here: Amerikaners, Neoliberalism, and the Trumping of America, 2017-2021. Completed in June of this year, the volume ends on a somber note, quoting the centrist Atlantic editor Jeffrey Golbderg’s June 14th reflection (ominously titled “The Capitol Riot was Prologue”) on how the “dismal dollar Democrats” (that’s my language, not Goldberg’s) will likely cede full national power back to the neofascist Republicans in 2022 and 2024. “And then,” Goldberg writes, “the four horsemen will certainly ride.”
To read this article, log in here or Subscribe here.
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Paul Street’s new book is The Hollow Resistance: Obama, Trump, and Politics of Appeasement.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe