Fannie Lou Hamer and the Ongoing Struggle for Voting Rights

August 8, 2021
Old Lessons for the New Emergency
by Eve Ottenberg
Fannie Lou Hamer was a firebrand. She was a civil rights organizer that doesn’t come along every day. Charismatic, she did not kowtow to charismatic leaders. An individual who was a force of nature, she preferred group leadership. A politician who could have led nationally, she believed fiercely in the local and in grassroots organizing. […]
Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Birdbrain. She can be reached at her website.
