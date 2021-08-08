August 8, 2021

Fannie Lou Hamer and the Ongoing Struggle for Voting Rights

Old Lessons for the New Emergency

by Eve Ottenberg
Fannie Lou Hamer was a firebrand. She was a civil rights organizer that doesn’t come along every day. Charismatic, she did not kowtow to charismatic leaders. An individual who was a force of nature, she preferred group leadership. A politician who could have led nationally, she believed fiercely in the local and in grassroots organizing. […]
To read this article, log in or or Subscribe. In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Eve Ottenberg is a novelist and journalist. Her latest book is Birdbrain. She can be reached at her website.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe

[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]
[CDATA[ $('input[type="radio"]