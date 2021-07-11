July 11, 2021

The Assault on Critical Race Theory

by Paul Street
Antiracism as Thoughtcrime The sloppy fascist Donald Trump may no longer reside in the White House but he’s back on the hate rally campaign trail selling his big Hitlerian Stolen Election Lie. Meanwhile, Trumpist white nationalism is booming in the “red states,” where Amerikaner[1] Republicans hold the reins. One of many signs of this right-wing […]
Paul Street’s new book is The Hollow Resistance: Obama, Trump, and Politics of Appeasement.

