June 13, 2021

Thinking About Race, Class, Gender, and Identity from a Revolutionary Perspective

More than a Mind Game

by Paul Street
One of the more nauseating things I’ve long heard from white guys of a certain stupid, faux-Marxist, fascism-appeasing, red-brown, and Trumpenleft bent[1] is that racism, nativism, and sexism are just “scams” used by the ruling class to divide the noble proletariat and divert its attention away from the working-class solidarity required to fight capitalism. To […]
To read this article, log in or or Subscribe

Paul Street’s new book is The Hollow Resistance: Obama, Trump, and Politics of Appeasement.

