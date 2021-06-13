Thinking About Race, Class, Gender, and Identity from a Revolutionary Perspective

June 13, 2021
More than a Mind Game
by Paul Street
One of the more nauseating things I’ve long heard from white guys of a certain stupid, faux-Marxist, fascism-appeasing, red-brown, and Trumpenleft bent[1] is that racism, nativism, and sexism are just “scams” used by the ruling class to divide the noble proletariat and divert its attention away from the working-class solidarity required to fight capitalism. To […]
